New report explores learning from college leadership during Covid

Today, CDN’s Research and Enhancement Centre published a new report, College Leadership in the Pandemic: Learning from Crisis.

The report charts the reflections of leaders on what worked well and what was less effective as they stepped up to the challenges of the pandemic, and the pivot from face-to-face to online teaching and learning.

This new research provides a set of linked anecdotes that articulate the lived experience of leaders during the Covid crisis, and their view of the leadership competencies required for college leaders.

As work progressed, it became clear that a very strong link existed between the skills being identified and the Inner Development Goals which underpin the Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

This led to mapping the report’s findings onto those transformational skills. As well as showing the universality of the leadership experience during the pandemic, this also provides a strong base from which to build further an understanding of leadership within the college context.

Jim Metcalfe, Chief Executive of CDN, said: “As with all our reports, this new piece of research is rooted in the experience and practice of colleagues across Scotland’s college sector, exploring how we can learn from, support and enhance their work. “We wanted to examine how leaders across the sector responded to the uniquely disruptive challenges of the pandemic. The findings show how they supported their colleagues and students, and adapted to rapidly-changing guidance and regulations as the country grappled with unprecedented challenges. “I am delighted to welcome this significant report, which will be critical to understanding and developing the leadership capacities needed for the success of our colleges now and in the future.” Read the full report here.

