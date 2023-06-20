New report supports Welsh colleges to achieve Digital 2030 success

Produced by Jisc, the Welsh Government-commissioned report will help further education providers in Wales create and implement digital strategy and boost collaboration.

In the minister for education and Welsh language’s call to action, further education institutions (FEIs) in Wales were tasked with developing strategic plans for digital learning by July 2023.

To support this, and in its role as key delivery partner for the Digital 2030: strategic framework, Jisc has created a review of research policy and practice for planning digital and blended learning.

The report brings together research studies, policy documents and practical examples to provide a coherent view of the often-complex digital transformation landscape.

By collating information from FE providers about their digital learning strategies, the report highlights key considerations.These will allow education leaders to identify priority areas and strategic themes to help equip learners with the digital skills and capabilities they need to succeed.

The report also aims to spark a conversation across the sector and boost collaboration as new ways to implement digital learning strategies and harness emerging technologies come to light.

Minister for education and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles, said:

“Building on the work already achieved across Wales in digital learning, we have an exciting opportunity to consider how teaching and learning can evolve to meet the changing needs of learners, the economy, and society.

“I’m pleased to see the way that our further education colleges are coming together to engage with these important issues and to share knowledge and experience.

“I hope that this piece of research will help colleges to harness the potential of digital technology for maximum impact in teaching and learning and to equip learners of all ages with the skills they need for learning, life and work.”

Director of Jisc Wales, Alyson Nicholson, said:

“Throughout the research process we have discovered some great examples of digital and blended learning. Across the sector, barriers to learning are being removed through the use of new technology, providing learners with more options.

“By collating evidence and highlighting key considerations, this report aims to help further education providers build on current successes and develop strategic action plans in line with the ministers’ priorities, paving the way for personal and economic success in Wales.”

