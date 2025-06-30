New scheme led by The Sheffield College launches to support the city’s creative industries

A scheme led by The Sheffield College to support the city’s upcoming creative industries talent has just launched in the city.

Sheffcol Creates – The Creative Academy is a new project that aims to connect employers in the creative industries sector with the region’s future workforce.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“The creative sector is vital to Sheffield both culturally and as a major economic force. This project aims to strengthen the city’s thriving creative economy, bridge the skills gap, nurture future talent and help our students go further in their careers.”

She added: “We want our students and Sheffield’s creative industries to co-create, co-design and co-deliver learning experiences that reflect the realities of the working world in the creative sector.”

Each year, the college educates and trains more than 1,000 students in a wide range of creative industries qualifications, from diploma to degree level, contributing to building a pipeline of industry ready talent.

These students are studying subjects such as art and design, catering, dog grooming, hair and beauty, games and animation, graphic design, journalism, media make-up, media production, performing arts and photography.

As part of Sheffcol Creates, the college is inviting creative industries specialists to get involved in the curriculum and support students’ skills development in different ways.

Employers can provide guest speaker slots, mentorship, live briefs, workshops and industry placements, and work with students on exhibitions and events.

The city is home to more than 2,000 cultural and creative businesses according to Sheffield City Council’s Culture Strategy for 2035 published last year.

Creative industries businesses provide around 9,000 jobs and generate almost £1 billion of economic impact annually.

The sector includes design, digital and marketing communications, film, television, radio and podcasting, photography, and the performing and visual arts as well as other skills specialisms.

According to council statistics, the wider regional economy in South Yorkshire comprises around 4,000 businesses.

The Sheffcol Creates project launch took place at the 99 Mary Street gallery and event space, based within the Cultural Industries Quarter, on 24th June 2025.

Guests included Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Sheffield City Council chiefs, employers and college staff.

The college offers a broad curriculum that includes apprenticeships, vocational diplomas, A Levels, T Levels, access courses, and foundation and honours degrees.

Pictured (from left to right): Louisa Harrison-Walker OBE, Chief Executive, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce; Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College; Alexis Krachai, President, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce; and Diana Buckley, Director of Economy, Skills and Culture, Sheffield City Council.