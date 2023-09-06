New Students Embark on Academic Journey at South West College

This week South West College (SWC) was thrilled to welcome a fresh wave of aspiring fresher’s as they commenced their first day of College.

The energy on campus was palpable as hundreds of new students embarked on a journey of personal growth, academic exploration, and project-based learning.

Queues formed as students, both new and returning, waited patiently to enter their state-of-the-art campuses, with staff on hand to welcome and assist them as they made their way to class for induction activities.

As they take their first steps on campus, students will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of academic programs, engage with dedicated faculty, and form lasting friendships that will enrich their college experience. From the state-of-the-art facilities to the vibrant extracurricular activities, South West College offers a supportive and stimulating environment for students to thrive.

Amongst SWCs new 2023/24 cohort was Omagh campus students Niall Ward, and Mario Mazuronis, both enrolled on Level 3 Games Design, while Aidan Grugan is eager to begin his practical course in Joinery. Michaela Harper and Alisha Mc Aleer were also both ‘excited’ on their way for their first day studying Health and Social Care.

At the SWC Erne campus students studying Applied Science were enthusiastic to see what the building held for them, as they awaited their Library induction and campus tour. Whilst full time Level 2 Beauty students were thrilled to experience the modern facilities and wear their uniform for the first time, commenting “It’s massive, we are all excited for it and can’t believe we will be training in this high-tech space.”

New students at the SWC Dungannon campus were are also eager to embark on their new educational journey and will similarly be studying across a diverse range of pathways including engineering, computing, finance, sport, barbering and more. Business students Rachel and Fionnuala, were both looking forward to their first day and mentioned their excitement ‘to meet new people’ and ‘explore the amazing campus,’ stating that ‘it will be a wonderful place for studying.’

Each of the students had a positive first day and enthusiastically spoke about the ‘enjoyable’ induction experience they received. The induction activities included a warm staff welcome, exciting freebies, engaging ice breakers, and informative introductions to the courses, library, and careers services. Additionally, the students were taken on a tour of the campus facilities and even treated to ice cream to enhance the already sunny day.

Celine McCartan SWC Principal and Chief Executive said

“We are delighted to welcome our newest members to the South West College family. The first day of college is an exciting and sometimes nerve-wracking experience for new students but is a momentous occasion in their lives, and we are committed to providing them with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to succeed both academically and personally.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in the students’ lives, who have chosen us as their college of choice. With diverse backgrounds, talents, and aspirations, our students are the embodiment of our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive academic community which enhances the educational experience for all. As they embark on their first day, I encourage them to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Their journey promises to be a transformative one, filled with discoveries, personal growth, and lifelong friendships.”

Sharon Pritchard, Student Services, said:

“South West College takes immense pride in its widely renowned induction activities, which will continue to run over the next few weeks. Every student will have the opportunity to participate in induction activities that are both practical and relevant to their chosen vocational area. These activities will involve problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills, as well as necessary administrative tasks to help course groups bond and settle into their campus. These activities will be incorporated throughout the entire induction period, with other components interleaved into it for optimum engagement.”

If you are still undecided, do not worry it is not too late to apply. To learn more about South West College and the opportunities it offers to students, please visit here or call into your nearest campus.

