New T Level courses to launch at Northampton College

New T Level courses will launch at Northampton College to prepare students for careers in healthcare and accounting.

From September, Northampton College will offer Level 3 T Level in Health (Paediatric/Children’s Nursing) and Level 3 T Level in Accounting as part of its comprehensive suite of T Level courses covering Health and Social Care and Education and Early Years; Business and Management, Digital; Construction and the Built Environment; Engineering and Manufacturing; and Science.

T Levels follow on from GCSEs, are the equivalent of three A Levels, provide students with UCAS points for university entry and include classroom-based learning and vocational learning as well as an industry placement of approximately 45 days to provide students with the skills and knowledge that employers need.

Prospective students interested in starting a T Level course at Northampton College this year can find out more about the qualifications at its open events in March.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said: “T Levels are an attractive option for students and employers because they feature a blend of classroom-based and vocational learning and an extended industry placement.

“These qualifications have won support from major businesses because they have been designed in collaboration with employers and the industry placements give them the opportunity to get their hands on the brightest new talent before they are snapped up by their competitors or other sectors.

“T Levels help students to build their confidence, enhance their CVs and give them the chance to try out their chosen career. The employability skills they learn give them a competitive edge when it comes to them applying for jobs, further study including university or an apprenticeship.

“Knowing their value has led to us expanding our T Level offering with the launch of new courses in Paediatric/Children’s Nursing and Accounting. These sectors are crucially important to our society and both have experienced skills shortages in recent years and we’re keen to help address this.”

The launch of the Accounting T Level has been welcomed by award-winning Rushden-based accountancy firm Elsby & Co which has worked with Northampton College for several years, helping dozens of apprentices to develop successful accountancy careers.

Elsby & Co Head of Operations Ann Phillips said: “The UK’s accountancy sector is facing a skills shortage and this is one of the reasons that at Elsby & Co we’re committed to working with leading educational organisations like Northampton College to train the next generation of accountants.

“We’re delighted that the College is launching a new Level 3 T Level in Accounting and would urge young people with an interest in business and finance to consider embarking on this course and take their first steps to a very fulfilling career.”

The new T Level course in Paediatric/Children’s Nursing will extend the range of healthcare disciplines covered by Northampton College, with current students already gaining invaluable workplace experience.

Emma Thomason, ward matron for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust at Danetre Hospital in Daventry, said: “The T Level work placements form a key part of our recruitment strategy and allow us to find extremely talented young people who want to pursue a career in healthcare.

“When students come here from Northampton College they get to experience what life would be like working here in the future, getting hands-on and working with everyone from occupational therapists and multidisciplinary teams to see the full range of services.”

More than 160 UK universities accept T Level qualifications from prospective students, including the University of Northampton.

Steven Hamer, Deputy Director of Student Recruitment and Marketing at University of Northampton, said: “This is wonderful news about Northampton College’s latest additions to its excellent roster of T Level programmes. Their T Level students will be placed in an enviable position if they decide to go to university, perhaps here at our beautiful Waterside Campus.

“As T Levels combine class-based learning and practical placements, the College’s health and accounting students will fit perfectly into our popular degrees in these areas. If they want to get a taste of studying at university, we host regular open days throughout the year and look forward to talking with them about what UON has to offer.”

Prospective students who want to learn about T Levels with Northampton College are encouraged to attend an open event at the Booth Lane campus which will take place from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, March 8.

Visitors will tour the college’s facilities, hear from current students and be able to speak to teachers about T Levels, A Levels, full-time courses and apprenticeships.