New Trinity Business Park development in St Ives to sport winning logo designed by Cambridge Regional College students

A new commercial development in St Ives, Trinity Business Park, will proudly sport a logo designed by Cambridge Regional College students, Eleanor Church and Katie Marten, after being announced the winners of the competition held by the developer, Barnack Estates UK.

Construction company Barnack Estates set Cambridge Regional College (CRC) students a challenge by inviting them to take part in a competition to design the new logo for their latest development Trinity Business Park. The winning design has been chosen and the new logo can now be unveiled, designed by CRC students Eleanor Church, 16, and Katie Marten, 15, who are both in Year 11 of CRC’s Futures@CRC (14-16) provision.

Cambridgeshire based Barnack Estates UK Ltd have been in the construction business for over 25 years, specialising in Commercial and Industrial developments across the region. Their vision for Trinity Business Park will comprise of a mixture of high-quality business units that will provide local and regional occupiers the opportunity to locate to a leading commercial development and support economic growth and employment within the region.

After meeting with the Employer Engagement Team at Cambridge Regional College, the Barnack Estates team realised they had a unique opportunity for CRC students.

Vanessa Pomeroy, Managing Director, Barnack Estates said:

“We decided to involve the future employees of the area – the students of CRC – in the design of the logo for the development and involve them in the vision for future employers in the region.

“The designs that came through were both varied and truly creative. Working with our marketing team and local agents, we managed to condense the logos down to a shortlist of three with the final one chosen after much deliberation.

“The interpretation and creativity shown by the students has been outstanding. It has been a privilege to work so closely with Cambridge Regional College and we look forward to continuing the partnership.”

Kate Da Costa, Deputy Principal, Curriculum Development, CRC, said:

“The project with Barnack Estates has been an invaluable experience for our students who have had the opportunity to work to a real life brief and be involved in the local community. Congratulations to the winners who will get to see their logo used for many years to come at the Trinity Business Park, home to the region’s future employers.”

Opportunities like the Barnack Estates logo competition are an example of the real-world projects that enable CRC students to put into practice what they have learned on their courses and prepare them with life, work and career ready skills