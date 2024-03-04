Chester Law School students impress at The UK Supreme Court

Students from Chester Law School showcased their legal skills in a mock trial at The Supreme Court in London.

Chloe Lewis, Sophie Kear, Will Clarke and Owen Hawe, who are all studying Law at the University of Chester, recently took part in mooting (a mock case) at The Supreme Court in London, where they were required to argue a point of law. The case was presided over by The Right Honourable Lord Burrows, Justice of The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

The event marked the final stage of this year’s University of Chester Mooting Competition which has brought together students from all years of the Law degree programme. The Competition featured a range of heats which included semi-finals judged by local Recorder, Lawrence MacDonald.

Chloe Lewis and Sophie Kear were selected as the winning team and after the event, Chloe said:

“Taking part in the Mooting Competition this year, making it to the final and getting to present a legal argument in The Supreme Court was an incredible experience which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

She added: “The atmosphere and gravity of the setting was something which I never thought I would experience, and I am extremely grateful to all who organised and provided support in the Law School. I highly recommend mooting to anyone who is interested in boosting their skills and gaining confidence in advocacy.”

Dr John Morrow, a Senior Lecturer at Chester Law School and Mooting Co-ordinator said:

“To stand in the highest court of the UK and engage in a robust debate with a Lord Justice of The Supreme Court would be a challenge for the most experienced practitioners, for our students to do so and to be told they were outstanding shows the quality of our students. I am pleased that we are able to equip our students with the skills for the real world and give them such incredible opportunities.

“It was also fitting that our winning team were the inaugural winners of the Derek Halbert Moot Trophy, a trophy that has been designed as a memorial to His Honour Judge (HHJ) Professor Derek Halbert, a prominent figure within the local legal community who had given a significant amount of time supporting the Law School’s mooting programme.”