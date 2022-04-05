Plastic and food waste innovators to explore responsible consumption at ACS Hillingdon event

ACS International School Hillingdon has announced the speaker line-up of its ‘The world needs… Innovative Creators’ event taking place on Tuesday 26th April, 7pm – 8.20pm (BST). The virtual event will showcase the many ways we can source and consume materials responsibly, while demonstrating that creativity and innovation are key to developing new ideas for reducing waste.

Headlining the event will be Dianna Cohen, a visual artist famed for using the plastic bag as her primary material, and co-founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a global alliance of more than 750 organisations working towards a world free of toxic plastic pollution. Joining Dianna is Adam Smith, professional chef, founder of award-winning global initiative The Real Junk Food Project and CEO of Surplus to Purpose.

Dianna will explain how she uses plastic in her artwork to make a visual and social impact, and the everyday strategies people can adopt to reduce the amount of single use plastic they use and throw away.

Adam will discuss the importance of responsible food consumption and will share advice for how we can all reduce our food waste, and why this is so important for global sustainable development.

The event will culminate in a panel discussion which will delve deeper into how we can all consume natural resources more responsibly and the importance of building a circular economy, with an opportunity for the audience to pose questions of the speakers.

Martin Hall, Head of School, ACS Hillingdon, comments:

“We are extremely excited to welcome two such creative and impactful individuals for our ‘The world needs… Innovative Creators’ event. During the event, which is open to everyone interested in building a more sustainable future, attendees will hear what innovations are currently evolving worldwide to best manage our waste and conserve the world’s precious resources, while discovering how we can incorporate these responsible practices in our own lives. The community at ACS Hillingdon is an extremely dynamic and creative one, and we hope that this event will inspire young people to channel their creativity into finding innovative solutions for reducing waste and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

‘The world needs… Creative innovators’ is the third event in ACS’s 2021-22 ‘What the World Needs’ series which focuses on building a sustainable future. Through the expertise of high-profile speakers, attendees have discovered the skills and attributes needed to successfully contribute to the United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Climate Action and Good Health and Wellbeing, and during the ACS Hillingdon event, they will learn more about Responsible Consumption.

‘The world needs…Creative innovators’ is a virtual event and will be hosted online via Zoom. Register for free via the following link: https://www.acs-schools.com/world-needs-creative-innovators-event

