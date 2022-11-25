Bravura and LTSB collaborate to boost accessibility of Financial Services careers

Social mobility charity and global fintech firm collaborate to boost accessibility of financial services careers

Financial services technology provider Bravura welcomed students from social mobility charity Leadership Through Sport & Business (LTSB) at its London offices this week, helping them build confidence as they look to find careers to fuel their ambition and ability in the Financial Services sector.

On Monday (21 November), 16 business and finance students at LTSB, which prepares and supports bright young people who face disadvantage into secure, high-quality careers, participated in a range of activities at the financial technology firm as they prepare to finalise their studies and enter the world of work next year.

The Corporate Experience Day involved an intense day of workshops, team building exercises, interview preparation and CV writing training to help build softer skills to aid their professional and personal development.

The students, aged between 18 and 20, also gained unique insight into how their digital footprint can impact their employment chances, with representatives from LinkedIn helping them better understand and use the platform to help make themselves more attractive to prospective employers.

The initiative comes after Bravura partnered with LTSB in 2021. In little over a year, the company has taken on four apprentices from the charity, including project management apprentice, Piettra Silva, who delivered a talk to students highlighting her experience since joining the business from the charity last year.

Lynn Lovell, Project Management Office Manager and Bravura’s Diversity & Inclusiveness Country Lead & Social Mobility Global Lead in the UK, said:

“Getting a more diverse talent pool into the financial services sector is an area lots of businesses traditionally struggle with so it’s fantastic to be able to help LTSB break these barriers and give students a taste of life working at the cutting edge of financial services technology.

“One of our key aims and commitments as a leading technology provider is to actively support social cohesion and give more young people from diverse – and sometimes disadvantaged – backgrounds the chance to fulfil their ambition and ability. Not only is this good for the industry, but it also opens us up as a business to become more a more inclusive employer and all the benefits it brings.

“Welcoming these bright young students was a great example of this commitment in action. I’m of the firm belief that no individual should be held back because of their social, educational, or economic background, so this is a hugely important initiative and one we’re proud to support as a global organisation.”

Catherine Gurner, Head of Business Development at LTSB, added:

“As a business which already employs LTSB apprentices, Bravura knew exactly how to put together a tailored programme to prepare the cohort for their transition from bootcamp to apprenticeship, combining practical sessions with soft skills development.

“This is exactly the type of action and support young people need from employers and it’s great to see a leading company like Bravura taking time to help encourage and inspire more people from diverse backgrounds to ‘think big’ when looking to join the world of work.”

Bravura launched its Diversity & Inclusivity (D&I) Pillars globally in 2020, focusing on seven key areas, including social mobility. Through Corporate Experience Days, training programmes, mentorship opportunities, and apprenticeships, the company is committed to increasing inclusivity and diversity across the board and help ensure those from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to the same levels of opportunity.

