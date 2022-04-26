St Mary’s welcomes Director of Digital Learning

St Mary’s School in Cambridge has announced the appointment of Alex Brough, who has taken up the role of Director of Digital Learning at the school.

Already in post, Mr Brough has an abundance of valuable experience gained within the education sector. He joins the St Mary’s team from Quinton House School, part of the Cognita Group, where he was Director of Digital Learning and Head of Computing – working in the school and group for eight years.

At St Mary’s, Mr Brough will be focusing on developing the use of technology to underpin and support the current outstanding teaching and learning at the school. This will include looking at the impact of software in different subjects and teaching practices, as well as the technology that sits behind the scenes to seamlessly support pupils’ learning.

Having gained a first-class degree in Automotive Engineering and Motorsport from the University of Hertfordshire, Mr Brough went on to complete his PGCE with the University of Buckingham, before entering the world of education. Beginning his career back in 2013 as a Learning Support Assistant at Quinton House, Mr Brough then progressed to the subject lead in Physics before becoming Head of Computing. Mr Brough has experience as a Head of Year and in implementing pastoral support platforms, trialling many ahead of their launches across groups of schools. He then went on to be the Digital Learning Lead, which saw him leading on further trials and developing platforms, including both in classroom applications and school management systems. Mr Brough’s passion is working with schools on their digital strategy, management information systems and curriculum, he also continues to consult within the private sector on digital frameworks and practice as part of pre-inspection frameworks.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Brough said:

“St Mary’s is a unique educational establishment. I’ve worked across a group of more than 60 schools, and I can say, without a doubt, that the respect, kindness, and fundamental ethos of the St Mary’s community is what makes it stand out. I firmly believe that technology should always enhance and support learning and not replace it. I’m really excited for my journey at St Mary’s and to join such a great team of professionals.”

Charlotte Avery, Headmistress at St Mary’s School, said:

“We are delighted to appoint Alex to lead our digital learning across the school. Digital technologies proved vital during the pandemic and our provisions enabled us to deliver remote learning to our students throughout. Under Alex’s leadership, this arm of our work will continue to flourish – giving our pupils the skills and experiences they need to succeed beyond St Mary’s, at university and in the workplace.”

Published in