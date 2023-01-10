Nineteen-year-old Bath Spa student represents GB in USA at Winter World University Games

Bath Spa student represents GB in USA at Winter World University Games

An undergraduate student from Bath Spa University will be representing Great Britain at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games 2023 in Lake Placid, New York, USA this week.

Nineteen-year-old Matilda Revell, who received a Bath Spa University High Performance Sport Scholarship and is currently studying for a BA (Hons) Global Development and Sustainability, has been selected to be part of the GB Women’s Ice Hockey Team at the international sporting event which runs from 12-22 January.

Matilda began playing ice hockey around 12 years ago, inspired by watching her older brother on the ice.

“I’m half Swedish and we would often skate on frozen lakes in winter,” said Matilda. “Playing ice hockey is a kind of rite of passage in Sweden, so my brother wanted to start playing. I went to watch him and decided that I wanted to play too, rather than doing ballet or tap or anything like that.”

It soon became clear that Matilda had a talent for the sport, and she went on to represent GB in under 16s competitions.

Bath may not be the obvious location for a gifted ice hockey player to base themselves, but Matilda was determined to find a way to pursue both her studies and her sport. “I did some research about ice rinks in the area, but I really loved the Global Development and Sustainability course at Bath Spa, and in the end that outweighed the ice hockey.”

Matilda now plays for Bristol Huskies Women’s Team, as well as the Milton Keynes Falcons in her hometown.

The Winter World University Games will be the first time that Matilda has represented her country in the sport at a senior level. Having just spent five months studying and training in Sweden, she feels ready for the challenge.

“Ice hockey is taken a lot more seriously in Sweden,” she said. “There are a lot more facilities, and teams will train four times a week. Spending the last few months there has definitely given me more opportunity to practise which I have really enjoyed, and I think it will be beneficial to my game.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know my teammates, and learning how they play. We’ll be taking part in the opening ceremony in the Olympic stadium, along with the athletes from all the other countries which will be an incredible experience.”

Matilda is also keen to make the most of any spare time between her games and training sessions too. “I’ve never been to the USA before,” she said. “It will be an amazing experience. I love nature, and it looks like a winter wonderland so I am hoping I will have the opportunity to see the area while I’m there. There’s also a conference about climate change taking place at the same time, so I would really like to be able to go to that if I can as it’s something I’m very interested in. And of course I want to watch some of the other sports, too.”

The GB Team will be facing tough competition from the likes of the USA, Canada and Czech Republic. “We will be playing some really talented teams,” said Matilda. “We might be in with a chance of a bronze medal, but really I just want to make the most of the experience.”

Matilda is also looking for a local business who would be willing to sponsor or “own and loan” her jersey for the games. Anyone interested can contact Matilda on .

The games will be streamed on ESPN, and you can also follow the action on the FISU app.

