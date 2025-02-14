NIS Group secures 500 new jobs with the launch of Transport, Rail and Infrastructure Academy in Aston

A new specialist infrastructure and rail training centre was launched in Aston yesterday, with employers from multiple infrastructure sectors pledging more than 500 new jobs for learners.

NIS Group and City of Wolverhampton College officially unveiled its latest Transport, Rail and Infrastructure Academy (TRIA) site in front of more than 100 people, including Cllr Sharon Thompson, deputy mayor of the West Midlands.

Delegates heard how the leading training provider has partnered with the college to develop the academy and jointly invested £250,000 into transforming the building into a dedicated facility, offering a 15-metre high-speed slab track, 30 metres of conventional track, one high speed set of points, one level crossing barrier and training facilities for civil engineering programmes.

Employers – including Buildforce Solutions, Linsco, Randstad and Danny Sullivan Group – have thrown their support behind the venture, guaranteeing opportunities for people progressing through the courses to work on a host of existing and future construction and rail projects across the region.

In addition, ISS and NIS Group have launched the official training and employment partnership, which will ensure learners interested in rail career opportunities will be offered work across the Network Rail infrastructure.

“Everything we do is focused on helping people secure sustainable long-term jobs,” said Davie Carns, chief executive officer and founder of NIS Group.

“The fact we had over 500 jobs pledged by employers before the centre officially opened shows the urgent need for workers in the infrastructure, rail and construction sectors, not to mention the belief these companies have in our ability to train individuals to industry standards.”

He continued:

“This is such an incentive for people considering a career in this field. They can immediately see that by embarking on the training with us that there is a guaranteed job at the end of it. We’ll make sure that by the time they finish with us they will have the base skills, the qualifications and, in some cases, specialist knowledge of certain disciplines to be an immediate success.”

TRIA Aston is the third dedicated academy in the NIS Group’s West Midlands portfolio and follows its original base at City of Wolverhampton College’s Wellington Road campus in Bilston and the Black Country Innovative Manufacturing Organisation (BCIMO)’s Very Light Rail National Innovation Centre in Dudley.

Up to 1000 people will benefit from entry level courses at Aston to give them qualifications required to access site, whilst hundreds more will train on specialist equipment and tracks to help them progress in infrastructure and rail.

This includes small plant and NSAR-accredited courses showing NIS Group’s continued commitment to the upskilling and retention of the workforce.

Away from rail and in the highways and construction sector, Buildforce Solutions has pledged 100 jobs to the scheme.

Jim Fleming, Director, said:

“The skills shortage in the construction and infrastructure industries is well documented which is why facilities like this are really important.

“Our relationship with NIS Group means we have taken candidates out of the TRIA programme and been able to put them on construction sites almost immediately.

“We look forward to being able to continue this and strengthening our relationship with NIS Group and City of Wolverhampton College.”

A strong commitment to inclusivity means NIS Group will aim to help young people, those with mental health and learning disabilities, the long-term unemployed and former Armed Forces as part of this latest investment.

The company’s trainers and support team are experienced in providing wraparound support, mentoring and assistance to ensure any obstacles to employment can be overcome.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, deputy mayor of the West Midlands, added her support:

“We have too many young people out of work in the West Midlands, which is why reducing youth unemployment is a key priority.

“At a time of huge investment in rail across our region, this academy will get hundreds of young people ready to begin a rewarding career building and supporting the railways of the future.”

Peter Merry, deputy principal and chief executive at the college, concluded:

“In setting up the Transport and Rail Infrastructure Academy, the partnership between the college and NIS Group is contributing to the regeneration of the region by equipping local people of all ages, abilities and levels of experience with the skills needed to work in the construction and maintenance of train lines, tram routes and stations across the West Midlands and beyond.

“Alongside the existing TRIA sites in Wolverhampton and Dudley, the opening of the third site in Aston is fantastic news as it will enable even more people to access high quality specialist industry-specific training to enable them to work in this priority sector.”