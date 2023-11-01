Nominations open for 2024 Yidan Prize: The world’s highest education accolade

The Yidan Prize Foundation is looking for innovators who are making significant strides in education. As the world’s highest education accolade, the Yidan Prize recognizes and supports changemakers in education.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Yidan Prize

With a mission to create a better world through education, the Yidan Prize Foundation awards two prizes annually to individuals and teams of up to three in two key areas: education research and education development.

Laureates will receive a gold medal and a total sum of HK$30 million (US$3.8 million), shared equally between teams. Half of this is a cash prize in recognition of their contribution to education. The other half is an unrestricted project fund to help them scale and grow their work, whether it be to expand their reach, launch a new project, or enhance existing programs.

The 2024 Yidan Prize laureates will become part of the Yidan Council of Luminaries, joining a global community of education experts who come together to exchange ideas, build bridges between research and practice, and act as a collective voice to address some of the biggest challenges facing education today.

“Approaching its eighth year, the Yidan Prize continues to champion changemakers in education research and development,” said Professor Usha Goswami CBE, Professor of Cognitive Developmental Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge and 2019 Yidan Prize for Education Research Laureate. “The Yidan Prize is an opportunity for the UK’s world-leading practitioners and researchers to increase the visibility of their important work. I personally have found the project fund to be vital regarding my ability to influence education outcomes.”

Nominations for the 2024 Yidan Prize are now open and will close on 31 March 2024. To learn more about making a Yidan Prize nomination, visit the Yidan Prize Foundation website here.

