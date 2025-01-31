North Wales students a real force at UK Physics Olympics

SCIENCE-LOVING students proved to be a real force in a national physics tournament.

Learners from Coleg Cambria achieved staggering results at The British Physics Olympiad (BPhO), a series of competitions overseen by renowned lectures from Oxford and Cambridge universities.

A seven-strong team representing Yale Sixth in Wrexham received two commendations, three bronze medals, one silver and one gold, which was secured by Lois Jones, from Gwersyllt.

The students sat two challenging exam papers to test their knowledge of the subject and were up against more than 3,700 learners from 550 schools across the UK.

Lecturer Rob Jones said he was “incredibly proud” of the group, adding: “To even participate in this competition is huge, it’s a very big deal in physics education.

“So, to receive medals and achieve a gold is amazing, I am incredibly proud of them all.

“They have put in so much hard work and being part of the Olympiad shows they are among the top young physicists and problem-solvers in the UK.

“I trust they have enjoyed the process and can apply what they have gained to their chosen academic or career path in the future.”

The British Physics Olympiad is run by five committee members and a large team of volunteer physics teachers and academics from across the country.

There is always an opportunity for new teachers to become involved in one of the many aspects of the BPhO, from writing questions, checking exam papers, supporting students through online mentoring, developing questions for the team, helping with practical experimental training or helping to develop the BPhO in new ways.