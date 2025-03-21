North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College celebrates two finalists in prestigious Nestle Toque d’Or competition

The culinary talents of students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have been recognised in Nestle’s prestigious Toque d’Or competition.

Restaurant students, Leigh Flashman and Bobby Bendle, progressed through to the finals after competing against students from across the UK to secure a place in the grand finals of the competition – NWSLC was the only college to have two finalists reach this stage.

The journey to the final saw 48 exceptional competitors participate in intense heats at The Grand Cookery School in York.

The competition involved a series of rigorous masterclasses, culminating in an impressive lunch service for 50 community and charity guests over two action-packed days. This is the first time NWSLC has entered the competition and only 12 contestants have advanced to the grand finals, making Leigh and Bobby’s achievement even more remarkable.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said:

“We are immensely proud of Leigh and Bobby. Their hard work, dedication, and passion for the hospitality industry has been truly inspiring. To achieve this in our first year of entering the competition is a fantastic milestone for NWSLC, and we wish them the very best in the finals.”

The Grand Finals will take place from 11th to 15th May 2025, where finalists will be tested on their culinary and service skills. The distinguished judging panel includes award-winning chef and restaurateur Adam Handling and Jupiter Humphrey-Bishop, the 2023 Gold Service Scholarship winner and footman at the Royal Household.

The overall winners will be rewarded with an exclusive one-week culinary trip to Italy in the first week of July 2025. This incredible experience will provide them with the opportunity to explore Italy’s rich gastronomic heritage, taste regional specialties, and immerse themselves in the country’s world-famous culinary traditions.

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The college values the importance of competitions for its students, giving them access to industry level and innovative training, resources, knowledge and opportunities to compete on a national stage. NWSLC has firmly established itself as one of the top-performing colleges in the country in competitions. At the WorldSkills UK National Finals in 2024 the college clinched an impressive 17 medals, with a staggering 11 golds, making NWSLC the leading UK college in the Foundation Skills category, joint 5th in the UK and securing it a spot in the top 10 of the overall medal table.