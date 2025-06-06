Northampton College art students brighten up Grosvenor Centre with striking mural

Talented students from a college in the East Midlands have created a striking new mural to brighten up a well-used corner of a popular town centre shopping mall.

The new mural has gone on permanent display at the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton town centre and has been created by a team of students from Northampton College.

Working alongside colleagues from the College’s construction team, the Level 3 Illustration and Art & Design students created an expressive typographic design of the word ‘Grosvenor’ inspired by landmarks from around Northampton.

Each student submitted individual design concepts, with Illustration student Victoria Sosinska’s artwork selected by the Grosvenor Centre team for the final mural due to the clarity of the striking design.

Northampton College Art and Design teacher Katie Brosnan said:

“This collaborative project showcases the remarkable talent of our students and underscores the importance of hands-on, cross-disciplinary collaboration.

“Victoria’s design perfectly captures the look and feel of Northampton and celebrates the iconic landmarks that give the town such a strong and unique identity.”

Students then worked together to scale up the winning design and complete the large-scale painting on a wall in the corridor leading to the centre’s bathrooms.

Deputy Centre Director, Greg Norman, said:

“The students submitted fantastic designs and it was difficult to choose just one, however, Victoria’s design used the word Grosvenor in a really creative way with links to Northampton itself, yet the word was still clear to read.

“We have received lots of positive comments from the public, it adds some much-needed colour and fun to that corridor.”

The college’s construction team, led by curriculum manager Mark Bradshaw, played a key role in bringing the project to life, producing a detailed plan for the mural boards, cutting the materials, and overseeing the installation process.

To commemorate the project, a custom laser-cut metal sign has also been installed, celebrating the creativity and teamwork of everyone involved.

The mural project is not the first time Northampton College has worked with the Grosvenor Centre.

Last year, its construction students got themselves on the nice list by designing and creating a purpose-built grotto for Santa which took pride of place in the Grosvenor Centre as part of the town centre’s festive celebrations.

Level Three carpentry students were involved in the design and build of the grotto, and were commissioned by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) to create the festive centrepiece.

More than 1,000 families visited the grotto during the Christmas period.