From education to employment

Northern Regional College Scoops Two Awards at Causeway Coast & Glens People Awards 2024

NRC November 11, 2024
Northern Regional College celebrated a remarkable achievement at the Causeway Coast & Glens People Awards 2024, in partnership with Go Succeed NI, bringing home two prestigious awards: Team of the Year (over 10 employees) and the Next Generation Initiative.  

This bi-annual event, held to celebrate the dedication and hard work of people, teams, and businesses throughout the Causeway Coast & Glens region, was a night of inspiration, bringing together organisations to share success stories and promote the quality roles and career paths available in the area.  

The Team of the Year (over 10 employees) award went to the College’s Causeway Campus Project Team. This honour recognises the tireless commitment of all staff involved in making the vision of the new £46-million Causeway campus a reality. Their dedication, collaboration and hard work were essential in achieving this significant milestone, creating a world-class learning environment, a great asset for the Coleraine community and wider area. 

The College’s Student Services Team received the Next Generation Initiative award for their acclaimed Got Bounce programme, funded by the Public Health Agency. This award celebrates initiatives that inspire and develop the mindset of young people to achieve the critical initial steps towards their career ambitions. Additionally, fourth year Electrical Installation Apprentice, Leah Henry was highly commended in the category of Apprentice of the Year.   Leah studies at the College’s Ballymena campus and is employed by Haughey Electrical in Ballymena.  

Reflecting on the awards, Christine Brown, Vice-Principal of Teaching & Learning of Northern Regional College, shared her pride: 

“I’d like to thank the Causeway Chamber of Commerce and Causeway Coast & Glens People Awards for this fantastic opportunity to honour and recognise people within the region. It was an amazing evening, and I’m incredibly proud to see our staff being acknowledged for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to our learners and College community. Our staff are an extraordinary credit to the College, and it’s been a privilege to be a part of the celebration. Congratulations to our staff, and to all finalists and winners!” 

