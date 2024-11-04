Novus Gower Hosts Inaugural Teaching and Learning Conference

Novus Gower (@GowerCollegeSwa) is proud to announce its first-ever Teaching and Learning Conference, celebrating the remarkable progress in education at HMP and YOI Parc since taking over the education and training contract in December 2022.

Novus Gower is a joint venture between not-for-profit social enterprise Novus, the UK’s largest provider of education, training and employability programmes to prisoners, and Gower College Swansea, one of the largest colleges in Wales.

The event was held at the Swansea.com Stadium, marking a significant milestone in the College’s development of educational practices within the prison environment.

This conference serves as a platform to recognise the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the teaching staff at HMP and YOI Parc, while providing them with further opportunities for professional development.

Since taking on the education contract, Novus Gower has transformed the curriculum with a strong focus on employability skills and teaching excellence, all with the goal of improving outcomes for learners and supporting their resettlement.

The Teaching and Learning Conference featured a range of dynamic workshops led by leading educational experts, designed to enhance classroom practices:

Dave Harris and Nina Jackson: Facilitating a workshop on Independent Thinking, Dave and Nina will offer strategies to ignite curiosity and build resilience among teachers in challenging settings.

Mike Gershon: A renowned expert in assessment for learning, Mike will share strategies that help teachers maximise their impact on learners by effectively assessing progress and understanding.

Rachel Clarke: Leading an important discussion on anti-racism in education, Rachel will guide participants on a journey toward promoting inclusivity and equality within the classroom at HMP and YOI Parc.

Novus Gower is committed to helping learners at HMP and YOI Parc develop their potential through quality education and targeted employability skills. The Teaching and Learning Conference aims to inspire teachers with new ideas and practical strategies they can implement to improve outcomes for learners and support them on their path to resettlement and release.

“We’ve seen fantastic outcomes at HMP Parc over the last year,” said Gower College Swansea’s Quality Development Manager, Louisa Walters. “This conference is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated educators, and we’re thrilled to provide them with opportunities to further develop their skills and share best practices.”

Sally Pearson, Head of Learning and Skills for Novus Gower said: “We are very excited to host our first annual Teaching and Learning conference. We know that by providing these CPD opportunities and reflection time for our teachers, we will be able to continue to improve the quality of teaching and learning at HMP and YOI Parc, supporting learners to succeed, reintegrate into society and gain and sustain meaningful employment or education on release.”

Speaking about the broader impact of the conference, Mark Jones, CEO of Gower College Swansea and Director of Novus Gower said: “Education has the power to transform lives, and at HMP and YOI Parc, we are witnessing this transformation every day. Our staff are the key to making this happen and by equipping them with innovative tools and strategies, we are strengthening their capacity to inspire and support their learners.

“Through our partnership, we are also able to draw on the wealth of expertise across the partners to ensure learners have access to a wider breadth of curriculum and progression opportunities. This conference is therefore a powerful step toward our commitment to quality education that extends beyond the prison walls and into the future of every learner.”