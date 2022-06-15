Nureva’s integrated solution for hybrid classrooms wins 2022 InfoComm Best of Show

Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces that its Nureva® XT solution was chosen as a winner in Tech & Learning’s Best of Show at InfoComm 2022. According to the editors at Future PLC, the organizers of the awards, the percentage of exhibitors entering the awards was greater than any year in recent history.

Nureva XT is a unique, integrated combination of audio, video, device management and support services. Designed for educators who want the flexibility to extend the in-room experience to remote students and other participants, the solution easily combines with existing technology products (such as projectors and displays), to support hybrid teaching and learning, remote professional development sessions, enriched learning opportunities and more.

All this is delivered via a single USB connection to the instructor’s computer. There are Nureva XT solutions for standard-size and large classrooms. Each combines a Nureva audio system (HDL300 for standard, Dual HDL300 for large) with the new Nureva CV30 classroom camera kit and a three- or five-year subscription to Nureva Pro, which includes an extended warranty, exclusive device management features in Nureva Console, expanded technical support and advance hardware replacement.

The nine judges of this year’s awards are CTS-certified technology managers, integrators and consultants. With the exception of a handful of entries that were done virtually this year, each product in the running was evaluated during the first two days of InfoComm. In addition to the applications that were submitted by the manufacturers, judges talked with product managers and other company representatives at the show to evaluate products and solutions for innovation, feature set, ease of installation and use, and potential overall value to the installation.

Nureva XT provides a unique combination of full-room microphone pickup using patented Microphone Mist™ technology, in-room voice amplification, integrated 20-watt speakers and a 4K classroom camera with an 84-degree field of view that focuses on the front of the classroom. Instructors can walk anywhere in the front of the classroom and be confident they will be seen and heard by remote students.

Nureva XT overcomes the limitations associated with webcams and all-in-one systems that were designed for small meeting spaces and have insufficient microphone pickup range for classroom environments. Unlike complex, one-off solutions that require time-consuming installation and maintenance, Nureva XT brings together all this capability in an affordable package that is easy to install, deploy, manage and scale.

“We are thrilled to learn that Nureva XT, our newest solution for hybrid classrooms, was selected by Tech & Learning as a winner in this year’s InfoComm Best of Show awards,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “It is very gratifying to be acknowledged for developing a full-featured classroom solution that offers the simplicity, flexibility and reliability that has become so critical in today’s education environments.”

