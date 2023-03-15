Ofsted ‘Good’ news for City of Wolverhampton College

City of Wolverhampton College has maintained its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating following a recent inspection.

A team of 14 inspectors carried out a rigorous four-day full assessment of all areas of the college in January 2023, with the organisation being given the second highest possible grading that Ofsted can award for overall effectiveness.

In the report inspectors rated a range of types of provision as ‘Good’ – including education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes and provision for learners with high needs – as well as quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The report highlights a number of key strengths, including the provision of a broad curriculum which meets the needs of the local economy, how the college engages with employers and stakeholders to ensure that curriculum content aligns with current industry trends and practices, and implementing courses to meet local skills needs in construction, electric vehicle maintenance, rail track safety and social care.

The inspection team praised tutors for planning lessons effectively, using a range of teaching and learning strategies to engage and enthuse students, using complex tasks to assess students’ knowledge and understanding, and supporting all students and apprentices to achieve their qualification and progress to their next level of education, training or employment.

Inspectors also praised students’ and apprentices’ positive attitudes to learning, how they respond positively to the challenging learning set by tutors and high expectations of staff, and how they take pride in their work and are ambitious for their futures.

Malcolm Cowgill, principal and chief executive of the college said,

“We are delighted with the latest Ofsted rating which endorses our position as one of the leading education providers in the region.

“Students and apprentices are at the heart of everything we do and everyone at the college works tirelessly to ensure they develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours required for the next stage of their career journey.

“Our Good rating shows that Ofsted formally recognises this and the positive impact the college is having on individual lives, as well as meeting the skills needs of local businesses and contributing to economic regeneration across the region.”

Mark Taylor, chair of the board of governors, said:

“The board is very proud to be part of the success of the college, and proud of all its students and staff. It is extremely important that Wolverhampton has a college delivering a thriving and successful education and skills offer and to be confirmed as Good by Ofsted for the third time running is a tremendous boost for our plans.

“Working with key stakeholders we are going from strength to strength with the investment in advanced engineering, automotive and retrofit technology at our Wellington Road site, in Bilston, underway and plans to develop the City Learning Quarter moving rapidly to the delivery phase.

“This result confirms our positive trajectory and is fantastic public recognition of the hard work of all our students and staff.”

Anya Luis, student governor and president of the college’s Students’ Union, who is studying for an Access to Higher Education diploma as well as a GCSE in biology, said:

“The Ofsted result is fantastic news!

“Tutors are focussed on helping everyone to achieve their full potential, whatever their level or ability, and whilst they expect us to work hard they also want us to get the most out of our studies so include lots of activities to bring learning to life and make lessons relevant to support our next steps.

“I am extremely proud to be a student governor and part of such a good college!”

