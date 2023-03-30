OneFile acquires Tracker MI System

OneFile, the UK’s leading apprenticeship Ed-Tech SaaS supplier, today announces it has completed a technology acquisition from The Data Group, having legally acquired all assets relating to the Tracker MI system.This acquisition enables OneFile to broaden its’ ILR (Individual Learner Record) support for many more funded work streams. Tracker’s existing customers will join the OneFile family as part of the acquisition. It will be business as usual as they continue to use Tracker and be supported by OneFile’s award-winning Customer Service team.

“OneFile shares the same values as us in that they are customer focused and constantly strive to deliver a high level of customer support, as reflected in their recent Customer Service Excellence award re-accreditation. We are confident that our customers will be in safe hands at OneFile” –Steve Goacher, MD, The Data Group.

“This is an exciting time for us at OneFile as we continue to provide products that will deliver the next generation of software. As pioneers of the edtech sector, we have always been focused on making the management and delivery of apprenticeship programs as easy as possible”, comments Sue Thexton, OneFile MD & EVP.“Steve has built up a great business for Tracker. It is an excellent piece of technology that will add additional value to our OneFile apprentice management solution with tailored ILR options such as traineeships and other funding models.”

Following the acquisition, Tracker’s technology platforms will remain as a OneFile product which will enable OneFile to focus and support The Data Group’s much-valued customers.

The Tracker MI System produces an ILR file in accordance with the Individualised Learner Record Specification as required by the ESFA. It supports all funding streams including:

• Apprenticeships

• Traineeships

• Adult Skills (AEB)

• 16 to 19

• Skills Bootcamps

• T-Levels

• ESF (Skills for the Workforce and other ESF projects with or without sub-contractors)

In addition it supports formats for Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) and Local Authority led employment & redundancy support programmes.

Tracker is fast

Tracker is amazingly quick, with handy navigation to ensure you get straight to the right page. On the main ILR form all the data is available for each learner – so you don’t have to click click click and there is no wait time between different sections of the main ILR page – it’s all instantaneous. We use powerful web servers and clean screens, so that you can deal with all administration tasks quickly.

Tracker is efficient

Data on all forms is validated to a very high standard as you type, so your data is error and warnings free. Tracker has integrated FIS reports so that you can also predict your funding from each claim file before you submit your claim. Tracker is full of useful features such as a PLR lookup to bring in a learner’s Personal Learning Record at the touch of one button. All address data is sourced from the National postcode database via a lookup so you know your postcode is correct, and that comes with LEP, Local Authority and County boundary info too.

Tracker is easy to use

It’s incredibly easy to sign-up your learners with Tracker – use our fully compliant digital sign-up pack making use of irrefutable electronic signatures. There is no retyping of data anywhere – you never type the Employer Name or address, or the learner name or address more than once.

Each funding stream has it’s own digital sign-up pack that ensures full ESFA compliance, but also makes the whole process of signing very easy.

