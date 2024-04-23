Open Awards to offer the Level 2 adult social care certificate

A few weeks ago, Open Awards announced their intention to offer the new Level 2 qualification Adult Social Care Certificate. The awarding organisation is extremely excited about going live with this qualification on 1st June (subject to approval from Department of Health and Social Care and Skills for Care) this year and their Head of Product Development (Qualifications and Assessment), Julie Goodwin, explains why…..

“Open Awards are excited to bring to you the new Level 2 qualification in Adult and Social Care Certificate. Initially Skills for Care was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to develop a specification for the development of a new Care Certificate qualification based on the existing Care Certificate standards.

These standards cover 15 areas which are:

Understanding your role

Personal development

Duty of care, equality and diversity

Work in a person-centred way

Communication

Privacy and dignity

Fluids and nutrition

Awareness of mental health

Dementia and learning difficulties

Safeguarding adults

Safeguarding children

Basic life support

Health and safety

Handling information

Infection prevention and control.

From the specification, Open Awards has developed a new qualification to support the sector. It will act as a baseline standard and help to recognise our care workforce and the professional career that it is. It is a very exciting qualification for those involved in the Adult Social Care sector.”

To support learners to achieve the qualification, the Department for Heath and Social Care has provided funding through the new Adult Social Care Training and Development Fund. Guidance on how to access this funding can be found by clicking on the following link.

The qualification will be available to register learners to from 1 June 2024 (subject to approval from Department of Health and Social Care and Skills for Care) so if you would like to chat to the Open Awards team about this, please get in touch.