Outstanding Academic Results at DLD College London

DLD College London is celebrating the exceptional achievements of its students today (17 August), as they secure remarkable A Level and BTEC results.

The jubilant cohort obtained their results from the multi-award-winning school, based on Westminster Bridge Road, this morning. An excellent 79% of grades were awarded A*-C, and an overall pass rate of 98%. These are really positive results and represents an improvement on A*-C grades achieved by DLD students comparative to pre-covid results in 2019.

Significantly, Art and Design at DLD continued to shine with 92% of students achieving grades A*-B, whilst 80% of Geography students achieved A*-B and 100% of Further Mathematic students achieved A*-B grades.

One high-achieving student, Vlad Midoni obtained an excellent A* in Further Mathematics, A in Economics and A in Computer Science. He plans to go on to study Economics at University CollegeLondon, part of the Russell Group.

DLD College London is also commending its BTEC Extended Diploma students, who secured equally impressive results. 100% of business students and 100% of media students achieved Distinction or Merit grades.

Commenting on this year’s academic successes, DLD College London Principal, Irfan Latif said: “It is an honour to once again celebrate the achievements of our high-performing and diligent students, who are now reaping the benefits of their hard work and determination to excel during their time here at DLD College London. We are very proud.

“Developing our students to be the leaders of tomorrow is a core value we build into a DLD education. As such, in addition to academic qualification, we place emphasis on ensuring that every student also receives high quality training and guidance on career development, learning and organisational skills, research opportunities, and engagement with leaders of industry, business and pioneers in a variety of fields. We very much look forward to hearing about the future successes of our students as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey.”

The college is hosting an Open Evening on Thursday 28th September at 5pm, those wishing to register can do so by visiting here.

