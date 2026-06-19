Outstanding Learners Take Centre Stage at Coleg Cambria Awards

FROM aspiring engineers and entrepreneurs to talented creatives and apprentices already excelling in the workplace, some of Coleg Cambria’s most exceptional learners were recognised at the college’s annual Student Awards.

Held over two days at the Yale site in Wrexham, the celebrations honoured achievement across Further Education, Higher Education, Apprenticeships, Work-Based Learning and Adult Learning programmes, highlighting individuals who have overcome adversity, gone above and beyond expectations and embraced every opportunity available to them.

The ceremonies were supported by headline sponsor Airbus, with Google for Education sponsoring the Further Education awards and Elate Construction sponsoring the Work-based Learning and Adult Learner awards.

Hosted by Chief Executive Yana Williams, Deputy Chief Executive for People Experiences and Culture Caroline Street and Head of Welsh Language Llinos Roberts, the events brought together learners, families, employers, governors and staff from across Cambria’s sites in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi and Wrexham.

Chief Executive Yana Williams congratulated all nominees and winners.

“What stands out every year is the determination of our learners,” she said.

“Many have balanced study with work, family commitments and other responsibilities, yet continued to push themselves and achieve outstanding results.

“We are incredibly proud of what they have accomplished and grateful to everyone who has supported them along the way.

“These awards celebrate not only achievement, but the ambition, resilience and dedication that will serve them well in whatever they choose to do next.”

Among the winners were:

Yale Sixth Student of the Year – Krish Lavan

Deeside Sixth Student of the Year – Michael Knapp

Health and Social Care Student of the Year – Amelia Jenkins

Creative Media Production Student of the Year – Jayden Howard

Engineering Student of the Year – Tia Jones-Hughes

Motor Vehicle Student of the Year – Mark Ward

Northop Technical Studies Student of the Year – Mia Wright

Llysfasi Land-based Student of the Year – Evan Turner

Art and Design Student of the Year – Sian-Abbi Roberts

Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Michael Owen

Jobs Growth Wales+ Student of the Year (Yale) – Frankie Bennett

Jobs Growth Wales+ Student of the Year (Deeside) – Lewis Clarke

Higher Education Learner of the Year – Krzysztof Folta

Professional Learner of the Year – Leanne Denny

Degree Apprenticeship Learner of the Year – Georgia Ellams

Construction Trades Apprentice of the Year – Cian Williams

Digital Technologies Apprentice of the Year – Rory Scarlett

Welsh Language Apprentice of the Year – Sioned Jones

Welsh for Adults Learner of the Year – Helen Murray

Over the two sessions there were also appearances and guest presentations by Stifyn Parri, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the creative industries as a Producer, Entertainer, Presenter and Mentor, and a Q&A with Naomi Griffiths, Kierion Lloyd and Georgia Ellams, who discussed their apprenticeship journeys with the college.

Caroline said the awards highlighted the breadth of talent at Coleg Cambria.

“No two stories are the same, which is what makes these awards so special,” she said.

“Some learners have progressed into higher education, some into employment and apprenticeships, while others have returned to learning later in life and achieved things they never thought possible.

“Their success is a credit to them, their families, employers and the staff who have supported them, and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements.”