Outstanding students celebrated with awards evening

Burton and South Derbyshire College held its Further Education and Apprenticeship Awards on Thursday 19th September at Pirelli Stadium.

Outstanding students, their families and guests celebrated the exceptional skills and qualifications achieved in the past academic year. Hard work and dedication to studies were recognised, along with talent, success and achievement across many vocational areas.

The wide-ranging award categories included a selection that were based around the College’s Skills Promise: a variety of skills and qualities that students gain in addition to their qualification that will give them a head start in their career and make them stand out when applying for jobs. The Skills Promise encompasses the range of skills that employers are looking for, from creative thinking, being a team player and showing resilience, to being a good communicator, being good at solving problems and showing initiative.

The ceremony was presented by compere, Mark O’Sullivan, and a range of local businesses sponsored the awards evening, including Autoclenz, BAC O’Connor, B&Q, Bodyswaps, Burton & District Chamber of Commerce, Cosy, Crdl, Everyone Active, Ginho, Hardy Signs, Hilton at St. George’s Park, Playtonic, The Do Club and The National Forest.

The awards were based on the theme of sustainability in line with the College’s commitment to the SDG Accord and being a Carbon Neutral Organisation, with a target of achieving net zero by 2050. As part of this commitment, the College is dedicated to increasing carbon literacy amongst learners and staff to help achieve local sustainability targets. All sponsors on the night also had a tree planted on their behalf in the National Forest in keeping with the theme.

The Guest speaker on the evening was Louise Driver, Director of Operations at the National Forest Company, who spoke about the National Forest’s ambitions and its role in creating a greener and healthier future.

The overall FE Learner of the Year Award for 2024 went to Construction learner, Deniza Veisa for her exceptional skill, industry recognition, and dedication to challenging stereotypes in bricklaying. Meanwhile, Engineering Fitter Apprentice, Scott Tomlinson won Apprentice of the Year for his resilience, leadership and commitment to lifelong learning, having successfully transitioned from a career in catering to engineering.

Principal and Chief Executive of Burton and South Derbyshire College, John Beaty said: “It was fantastic to host a celebration of achievement and success for our students. We are passionate about encouraging people to reach their full potential, and the awards ceremony was an excellent way to celebrate outstanding achievements and recognise those learners who go above and beyond to reach their educational and career goals.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers Further Education courses in a wide variety of technical and vocational disciplines, along with academic courses and skills development. Anyone looking to start a course, whether full time, part time or work-based study, can contact the BSDC Learner Services Team on 01283 494400 to find out more about enrolment and funding.