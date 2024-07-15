Outstanding Students Recognised at HSDC’s Student Awards

Several motivated and dedicated students were commended for their hard work and dedication during HSDC’s prestigious Student Awards.

On Wednesday 3 July 2024, outstanding students from Havant and South Downs Campuses were invited to celebrate their academic successes during the annual awards ceremony held in HSDC Havant’s studio theatre.

Principal and CEO of HSDC Mike Gaston presented awards to fourteen deserving students who have all studied a range of subjects from Sport and Public Services, Engineering, Automotive and Construction, to Higher Education and Digital, Games and Esports, plus much more.

During the ceremony, each student was invited to the front of the theatre to collect a citation written by their lecturer or course area and a certificate presented by Mike. Alongside the attendees, friends, family and lecturers were also invited to the ceremony and it was very clear to see how overjoyed each guest was.

HSDC South Downs student Kiera Power, who studied both Acting for Stage and Screen (UAL Level 3 Diploma) and a Professional Diploma in Performance (UAL Level 4 Diploma) was awarded HSDC Student of the Year for Higher Education.

Kiera added:

“I feel very privileged to be invited to the awards this year. I have really enjoyed studying a creative course and I am looking forward to continuing my studies at Rose Bruford College.

Studying a Higher Education course at HSDC has helped me to bridge the gap between college and university whilst also allowing me to grow further. I now feel ready to take the next step.”

HSDC Havant student Riana Iglesias, who was awarded Student of the Year for Science and Earth Science said:

“I feel honoured to be invited to the Student Awards. I have had a really great two years at College. The lessons have been so fun and the staff have been extremely supportive. I am now going to study at Brighton & Sussex Medical School”.

HSDC South Downs student Ash Mayne, who was awarded Student of the Year for Digital, Games & Esports added:

“I feel extremely privileged to have been invited along to the Student Awards. I have really enjoyed learning new skills throughout my time at College and I am now going on to study Games Design at the University of Portsmouth.”

Access to Higher Education (HE), Nursing & Healthcare Professions student Ginni King, who was awarded Student of the Year for Access to Higher Education added:

“I am really shocked to be nominated for an award! I have really enjoyed meeting amazing people on my course and the teachers have been great.”

As the event came to a close, the overall Student of the Year was awarded to HSDC South Downs student Keira Power who was extremely surprised and overjoyed to take home the final award of the afternoon.

Acting Course Lead Jimmy Ryan-Shedden, who has taught Kiera during her time at HSDC said:

“I am incredibly proud to see Keira win the HSDC Student of the Year award. Her journey at this College has been monumental and it has been my utter privilege to have been able to witness this. Keira has a sheer determination to excel in every facet of life, and I have never known of a more deserving student. Keira will be attending Rose Bruford next year, which is a top drama school. I have no doubt that we will be hearing and seeing many exciting things from Keira, as her career develops as a professional actor, theatre maker and creative in the coming years.”

A huge congratulations to all award winners and we wish them the best of luck with their post-college ventures.