Outstanding Successes Celebrated at Abbey College Manchester

Abbey College Manchester students have celebrated an exceptional year of success at a prestigious graduation ceremony, held at the iconic Edwardian Radisson Hotel – the old Free Trade Hall in central Manchester.

In recognition of their achievements, Year 13 students from A Level, Combined Studies and International Foundation Programmes, gathered together with staff members, family and friends to reflect on their time at the college and to mark the end of their time there.

Each student was invited onto the stage, where they were presented with their graduation certificate. The class of 2023 has received a number of offers to study at the top 30 ranked UK universities, including University College London, King’s College London, University of Bath, University of Edinburgh, University of Warwick and University of Manchester. Much-coveted offers have also been received for a diverse range of courses such as business-related subjects, engineering, architecture, biology and biomedical science, computer science, dentistry and medicine, economics and pharmacy.

During the joyous evening, the college community was entertained by a selection of remarkable piano renditions beautifully performed by Alireza, Parisa, Hayley and Razieh.

Chris Randell, Abbey College Manchester Principal commented on the occasion:

“Our annual graduation ceremony was, as always, a wonderful evening of celebration enjoyed by the entire college community – a truly fitting testament to our motto, ‘Achieving Success Together’. I was particularly impressed with the four students who performed pieces on the piano; it can be a very daunting thing to perform in front of one’s peers and the four who performed, did so very well and it was lovely to hear the range of different pieces played.

“At Abbey College Manchester we are committed to ensuring that our students gain places on the best and most appropriate course, and that they are equipped with the skills needed to thrive at university. We are incredibly proud of our students for the notable university offers received and wish them the very best of luck for their future.”

Abbey College is a thriving independent college in the heart of Manchester city centre, with a fast-growing and vibrant community of students aged 15-19.

With a teaching philosophy based on small classes and highly personalised learning in an academically rigorous but informal setting, the college focuses on the transition from school to university, working with students individually to achieve the academic standards and social skills required by their target and world-class universities. Abbey College Manchester also expertly prepares students for challenging courses such as medicine. The flexible programmes and personalised learning, combined with a strong academic ethos, offer a unique alternative to traditional schools.

There are 220 students at the college, comprising a mix of students from the local area and other countries. The college offers A-Level, GCSE, Combined Studies and International Foundation Programmes.

