Over a third want to reinvigorate careers & improve work wellbeing and mental health in 2023

Research by the Teach in Further Education campaign indicates that 36% of people surveyed in England want to do something different with their career in 2023 to improve their work wellbeing, mental health and happiness levels and have more flexibility

Over two in five* people surveyed would consider teaching in further education part-time to help them meet these goals for 2023

The campaign promotes the flexibility of teaching part-time in further education while giving industry professionals the opportunity to change lives without changing careers in the year ahead

Thirty-six percent of adults surveyed in England are looking to reinvigorate their career in 2023 to help with their happiness levels, mental health, wellbeing and to have a better flexibility in their lives, according to research launched today by the Teach in Further Education campaign. Many adults surveyed are looking to take control of their careers with almost one in five wanting to shake up their current day-to-day working and try something new, whilst others are keen to explore what more they can do within their current industry or using their existing skillset in new ways (22%). With just under one fifth of those surveyed stating they want to apply their current skillset in new opportunities for 2023, teaching in further education could provide a seamless transition.

The research comes as the Teach in Further Education campaign, which first launched in 2022, continues to call on skilled workers to pass on their valuable experience by teaching in further education (FE).

Teaching part-time in further education gives industry professionals the opportunity to change lives by passing on their valuable work-based skills to the next generation of learners in their field, whilst continuing to work in the industry they love. With flexible contracts readily available, FE teachers can shape how they work to achieve a work/life balance that best suits their needs.

The research shows that the top three motivators for the need for change are:

19% are looking to increase their happiness

18% are looking for a better work-life balance

17% are looking to improve their mental and work wellbeing

Other reasons that came out strongly in the research included professionals wanting to stay within their current industry and wanting to do something different by inspiring others.

Teaching in FE can help workers achieve these goals, by bringing their valuable real-world skills from the workplace and apply it to the learning environment to share inspiring, practical experience with students. Plus, for those that want to jump right in, with further education you can start earning right away with teacher training available on the job.

The research also found that it is not just full-time workers who feel like they want to make a change in 2023, with part time workers and business owners workers also looking to do something different.

With a huge range of courses and qualifications taught in FE from digital, business and law to construction or manufacturing, no matter your industry, you’re likely to find there’ll be a teaching role in further education to match.

Commenting on the new research, Confidence & Lifestyle Coach, Hattie MacAndrews, said:

“2023 is going to be a big year for making the most of what we already have in our locker professionally, with many people looking at ways to shake up their careers using their existing skillset. What better way to inspire others, future proof a career and bring more flexibility into your working life than teaching in FE part-time alongside your existing job? As a skilled professional you already have the skills, knowledge and experience you need to get started as you can undertake teacher training whilst already on the job.

Above all else, it feels good to do good and this can be done so easily by leading and inspiring the next generation in your field. Teaching in FE a brilliant way to change lives without changing careers.”

Mehnaz Ibrahim Khan, who teaches Business, Accounting and Finance subjects part-time at Nescot (Northeast Surrey College of Technology), comments:

“Although it is a whole different ballgame to accounting, teaching in FE brings the two together in an inspirational way. I love that I get to use my skills and experiences from one industry to inform the other, and no two days are the same. I’m blessed to have the best of both worlds.

My main motivations for taking a part-time role teaching in FE was to be a good role model for my children and provide more flexibility around my family life. Teaching life skills to the next generation, showing them how to manage their personal finances and what it all means – which is a critical part of ‘growing up and becoming an adult’.

Although I didn’t need to have any special qualifications to start teaching in FE, I started studying for a PGCE alongside my part-time job and family duties. And I love the fact I can use my industry knowledge and expertise to help give my students an insight into the working world.”

Simon Parker, who teaches T-Levels and Carpentry and Joinery subjects at South Essex College, formerbusiness owner, comments:

“I worked for myself and built up a good business, designing and fitting kitchens and bathrooms. After 25 years as a business owner, I felt I needed a change for my mental and financial health, and wanted to do something with my experience. I found a job at a local college, teaching kitchen and bathroom installation apprentices.

I wasn’t sure if this was something I could do without a degree or teaching experience, but I decided to go for it. I hadn’t attended a formal interview for many years, but I had a chat about my industry experience and what I can offer and following a second interview, I was offered the job.

“I think lots of people lack the confidence to teach and don’t realise they already have the skills they need. In fact, you’re well placed to deliver the courses because you have come from the relevant industry with real world experience. And you can start teaching in FE before you’ve gained your teaching qualifications too, which gave me the opportunity to earn whilst training on the job.”

