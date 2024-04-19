Oxford Business College expands reach with new Brentford campus

Oxford Business College (@oxford_business) has unveiled a new campus in Brentford, Hounslow, offering residents in West London an opportunity to pursue higher education. With aspirations to address educational disparities prevalent in the area, the college is poised to inaugurate its doors with a pioneering Foundation Degree in Tourism and Events Management.

According to statistics from the 2021 Census, a significant portion of adults in Hounslow lack formal qualifications, with approximately 19% having no certifications at all and nearly three-fifths without a degree, foundation degree, or higher education diploma.

Situated alongside the River Brent and a 10-minute walk from Brentford tube station, the campus aims to provide an accessible hub for aspiring students. Enrollment for the inaugural course, which is scheduled to stay on 28th May, has commenced. Additional programmes are also slated for introduction in September 2024.

The Foundation Degree in Tourism and Events Management promises a comprehensive exploration of the intricacies within the travel, tourism, and events sectors. As the economic landscape of Hounslow and its proximity to Central London boasts a wealth of opportunities in these areas, students are promised to benefit from a curriculum tailored to meet industry demands.

Collaborating with New College Durham, Oxford Business College champions a blended learning approach, combining in-person classroom instruction with self-directed study. This model caters to individuals seeking to balance academic pursuits with professional commitments, thereby fostering a conducive environment for holistic development.

Professor Fawad Inam, Executive Principal of Oxford Business College, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating,

“We’re delighted to open our Brentford campus, and are looking forward to welcoming local residents who may have felt that higher education wasn’t for them.

“Brentford’s proximity to both Heathrow Airport and London’s world-famous attractions make it a perfect place to study tourism, travel and events, and our course will prepare students for a career in these exciting sectors.

“Many Oxford Business College students are born entrepreneurs, and we love to support them as they launch and grow their own businesses.

“Our flexible courses make it possible for students to hold down a job while studying, making us the perfect place for mature learners and those who want a new career.

“If you’re passionate about travel, tourism or events, visit our website and learn more about how you can turbocharge your career in this exciting, fast-moving industry.”