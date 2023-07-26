Oxford Business College’s Platinum Support for SMEs

Oxford Business College has been praised after becoming a Platinum sponsor, one of the first educational organisations in the UK to step forward and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) taking part in the SME London Business Awards 2024.

Organised by the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), these prestigious accolades are designed to celebrate success and raise the profile of industrious and enterprising SMEs across London by highlighting their achievements.

The awards launched at the Chamber summer party in College Gardens, Westminster Abbey, were attended by distinguished LCCI members, guests, and sponsors.

Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, said:

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to become a sponsor of this event and support London’s business community, especially as we have a campus in West London at Park Royal and another opening in Brentford.

I want to thank the LCCI for recognising the College’s efforts and giving us the platform to celebrate the accomplishments of SMEs.”

He added “It demonstrates the College’s commitment to fostering a thriving business community in London and encouraging partnerships between educational institutions and SMEs.

The LCCI and Oxford Business College collaboration sets a shining example for others. It emphasises the importance of recognising and supporting small and medium enterprises as they continue to contribute significantly to the economic growth and development of the UK.”

Richard Burge, CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed his appreciation for the College and its invaluable contribution to the business community through its wide range of educational business courses and support of the community.

He added “I’m pleased that Oxford Business College has been one of the first education providers to come forward and offer support for this award ceremony. This is about celebrating the wonderful diversity of this business ecosystem in London, and I’m really grateful that we have such loyal members and sponsors to help that.”

The Grand Final is in February 2024 at the Park Plaza, London Riverbank.

The awards are currently open for entries. The deadline is Wednesday, 27th September 2023, at 3 pm.

Businesses can apply here.

