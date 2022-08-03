Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Oxford University Press unlocks significant next step in digital-first publisher journey

Aliyah August 3, 2022
People with laptops sat around table
  • The addition of core research books, alongside journals, onto one digital platform Oxford Academic will further streamline access to high-quality scholarly content for the academic community, advancing research

Oxford, England, 3 August 2022: Oxford University Press (OUP) has today announced the migration of its books content to Oxford Academic—the online platform for its academic research.

The expansion of the platform to include books, as well as journals, will further the reach of academic resources from OUP and society partners. As it stands, more than 42,000 books and over 500,000 chapters have so far been uploaded to Oxford Academic, joining the 500 journals and approximately 3 million journal articles already hosted on the platform.

By collating core research books and journals onto one online platform, OUP is better enabling its users to rapidly share and seamlessly connect ideas that advance research. This will continue a cycle of scholarship that furthers the Press’s mission to create world-class academic and educational resources and make them available as widely as possible. The platform will be further expanded and updated over time to provide the most effective and accessible service for users and customers.

Many members of the academic and educational community will benefit from the update to Oxford Academic. OUP’s users—for example, researchers, professors, students, and medical practitioners— can easily disseminate and reference work. Customers, including academic libraries worldwide, are now provided with increased accessibility to high-quality cutting-edge research publishing.

The platform is also enabling research from OUP’s partners, including authors and societies, to be published more rapidly, and content to reach an even greater potential audience.

Speaking on the migration, David Clark, Managing Director at Oxford Academic, said: “Scholarly publishing is becoming increasingly digital and this migration is an important step in realising our potential as a digital-first publisher. By implementing new digital tools to access and share research faster, we are increasing our reach as a publisher, which, as part of a major research university, enables us to continue to be at the forefront of cutting-edge research. I look forward to seeing the impact of the new Oxford Academic platform for authors, librarians and, of course, readers.”

