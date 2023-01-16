Pass rates announced for December 2022 ACCA exam sitting

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in December 2022.

107,142 entered for the December sitting, which saw 128,693 exams completed. A total of 3,737 students completed their final exams to become ACCA Affiliates. Remotely invigilated exams continue to be popular with the number of students choosing this option rising to 15,848

Commenting on the latest exam results, Alan Hatfield, ACCA executive director – content, quality and innovation said:

‘We’re pleased with the exam results for December 2022.

This was the second session where we examined Professional Skills within our Strategic Professional Options AAA, AFM and APM examinations (ATX will change from June 2023). It’s an important change in ensuring that our students are work ready and have the strong skills, abilities and competencies required for the future accountant. We urge all students sitting AAA, AFM and APM exams to make full use of our learning resources to support their studies towards these examinations.

We also recommend that all our students use the ACCA exam Practice Platform, a free resource allowing them to practise questions and attempt mock exams with software that simulates the real exam platform. Accompanying the platform are guides to self-marking and debrief resources, to help students and tutors better understand performance. Pass rates remain up to 20% better for students who use the platform.

Since the launch of our new student support product, My Exam Performance, a recent survey confirmed that 87% of students rated it as highly useful and 81% said it motivates them to study. All students who have sat an Applied Skills PM, FM, FR, Tax (UK) and AA exam are encouraged to engage with the My Exam Performance platform to maximise the support with their exam preparation.

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 36,954 exams, of which 3,137 were made possible through remote invigilation.

For any student-related enquiry, please email ACCA Connect at

Visit www.accaglobal.com for more information and resources in the Covid-19 hub.

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%) Applied Knowledge BT – Business & Technology 79% FA – Financial Accounting 68% MA – Management Accounting 61% Applied Skills LW – Corporate and Business Law 82% TX – Taxation 52% FR – Financial Reporting 49% PM – Performance Management 43% FM – Financial Management 51% AA – Audit and Assurance 40% Strategic Professional – Essentials SBL – Strategic Business Leader 49% SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 47% Strategic Professional – Options AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 32% AFM – Advanced Financial Management 41% APM – Advanced Performance Management 33% ATX – Advanced Taxation 39%

FOUNDATION LEVEL QUALIFICATIONS Pass rate (%) ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 2 RQF) FA1 – Recording Financial transactions 82% MA1 – Management Information 82% ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 3 RQF) FA2 – Maintaining Financial Records 69% MA2 – Managing Costs and Finance 66% ACCA Diploma in Accounting and Business (Level 4 RQF) FBT – Business & Technology 74% FFA – Financial Accounting 70% FMA – Management Accounting 67% Foundation Specialist Certificates (RQF Level 4) FAU Foundations in Audit 35% FTX Foundations in Taxation 56% FFM Foundations in Financial Management 46%

