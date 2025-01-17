Latest News

From education to employment

Pass rates announced for December 2024 ACCA exam sitting

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) January 17, 2025
students doing exam

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in December 2024.

113,910 entered for the December sitting, which saw 130,898 exams completed.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said:

“We’ve made a strong start to the new year with this robust set of results which reflects the dedication and hard work of our students.

“ACCA is focussed on supporting our students career success and provides a wealth of excellent learning support for students and tutors. I’m delighted to see continued strong engagement with our key study resources, including My Exam Performance, our Practice Platform and the ACCA Study Hub, which has now been used by over 142,000 students. Using these resources has been shown to support improved exam performance, meaning faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider. 

“The new Student Account mobile app also continues to grow in popularity, with over 220,000 users so far this year. Students can access a wealth of information via the app, including learning support resources, and can set their individual preferences to receive content and notifications most relevant to their study plan.’

In addition, we would like to congratulate 4,734 students who have now completed all their exams and will move to affiliate status. We look forward to welcoming them to membership when they will join over 250,000 talented and committed ACCA members around the world undertaking successful careers and making a positive impact.

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 41,436 exams, of which 2,472 were made possible through remote invigilation.

ACCA QualificationPass rate (%)
Applied Knowledge 
BT – Business & Technology87%
FA – Financial Accounting69%
MA – Management Accounting67%
Applied Skills 
LW – Corporate and Business Law81%
TX – Taxation54%
FR – Financial Reporting50%
PM – Performance Management41%
FM – Financial Management51%
AA – Audit and Assurance44%
Strategic Professional – Essentials 
SBL – Strategic Business Leader51%
SBR – Strategic Business Reporting51%
Strategic Professional – Options 
AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance39%
AFM – Advanced Financial Management45%
APM – Advanced Performance Management38%
ATX – Advanced Taxation47%

FOUNDATION LEVEL QUALIFICATIONSPass rate (%)
ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 2 RQF) 
FA1 – Recording Financial transactions82%
MA1 – Management Information80%
ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 3 RQF) 
FA2 – Maintaining Financial Records71%
MA2 – Managing Costs and Finance62%
ACCA Diploma in Accounting and Business (Level 4 RQF) 
FBT – Business & Technology80%
FFA – Financial Accounting69%
FMA – Management Accounting64%
Foundation Specialist Certificates (RQF Level 4) 
FAU Foundations in Audit39%
FTX Foundations in Taxation56%
FFM Foundations in Financial Management 49%
Published in: Education News | FE News
ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)

