Pepe Di’Iasio nominated for ASCL General Secretary

Headteacher and former ASCL President Pepe Di’Iasio has been nominated for the post of General Secretary to succeed Geoff Barton from next April following a selection process.

Mr Di’Iasio is currently headteacher at Wales High School in Rotherham. He began his teaching career in Doncaster before moving as deputy headteacher to an 11-19 teaching school in Sheffield. He has also worked as an executive headteacher of two high schools and assistant director of education for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. He was formerly chair of ASCL Equality, Inclusion and Ethics Committee.

John Camp, Vice President and a member of the General Secretary selection committee, said:

“Pepe is an exceptional leader with an optimistic and ambitious vision for the future of the association, and he possesses the skills and ability to represent our members very effectively with policy-makers, the media, and all our stakeholders. We are absolutely confident that he will take our association from strength to strength and build on Geoff’s outstanding record as General Secretary.”

The selection committee’s decision means that Mr Di’Iasio is the nominated candidate of ASCL Council, the association’s policy-making body of serving school and college leaders.

Nominations will open on Monday 4 September for members to put forward any further nominations and will close on Friday 22 September. An election will be held if a candidate or candidates are nominated through this process. If not, the election of the Council-nominated candidate is uncontested.

Mr Barton, who is stepping down after seven years as General Secretary, said:

“This is the right time for our association to have a new leader with a fresh approach, and I am delighted that Pepe is Council’s nominated candidate. He has a wealth of experience and expertise in education and a deep sense of moral purpose which equips him to do an excellent job on behalf of our members and the children and young people they serve.”

Published in