PHX secures contract for adult education in Cumbria

A leading Cumbrian training provider has secured additional funding from Cumberland County Council to deliver training courses for adults in the region.

PHX Training, which has offices in Carlisle and Barrow, has been appointed to help local people complete functional skills training in Maths and English, as well as vocational courses such as digital skills, customer service, business administration or health and social care.

The contract, worth £250,000, runs from August 1 to July 21 and continues a six-year partnership of PHX Training delivering training to support local adults into work.

PHX Training’s courses are aimed at helping people receive their first qualifications in basic functional skills which can help them find work or improve their quality of life.

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training, said:

“We are delighted to be able to continue our work in Cumbria. The renewal of this contract shows the commitment both PHX and the local council have to helping adults in the region gain qualifications and find work.

“It’s clear from previous years working in the region that there is a lot of interest from the community for upskilling and training. And while getting started can seem daunting, all you have to do is give us a call or send us an email and we can get you set up and learning.”

Chris Dempsey, business and information manager at Cumberland County Council, added:

“Renewing our partnership with PHX Training allows Cumberland County Council to enhance its adult learning curriculum by offering responsive and flexible skills provision from entry-level courses to professional qualifications.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to ensure that each and every adult is given the opportunity to reach their full potential, we look forward to working with PHX and investing in the future of our community.”

PHX Training has training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

