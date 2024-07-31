PHX Training helps to fill the skills gaps

Leading training provider PHX Training is leading the way in filling the skills gaps during its celebration of 20 years in business.

The company has been awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold accreditation for its approach to its employees.

PHX was praised for how it features an open, honest and transparent approach, keeping employees well informed on the future direction of the company and improving employee opportunities for higher or specialist qualifications.

And the company has now passed a rigorous inspection by the industry watchdog Ofsted, awarding the company a Good grading for all of its seven sites across the region.

The organisation was awarded its rating across all key areas in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and its adult learning programmes.

PHX Training is celebrating its 20-year anniversary as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need, having supported over 20,000 individuals and delivered over 11,000 qualifications.

Briony Fawcett, manging director at PHX Training, said:

“We’ve continued to raise standards internally as an employer and a provider of education and this is ultimately helping to build successful futures for those people who come to us to improve their skills.

“We continue to help our communities in which we operate and our message to those who are considering upskilling themselves is simple – just come and talk to us.”

PHX supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

A team of qualified trainers delivers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at seven PHX Training centres in Carlisle, Barrow, Morecambe, Blackpool, Blackburn, Preston and Workington.

As well as individuals, PHX also works with partners as a prime and a sub-contractor which allows it to further invest in its local communities. The company has built up partnerships with a range of organisations including Blackpool, Cumbria and Lancashire Councils, the Education & Skills Funding Agency, the Department for Work & Pensions and the National Careers Service.