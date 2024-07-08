PHX Training passes rigorous Ofsted inspection

Leading North West training provider PHX Training has passed a comprehensive inspection of its services by the education watchdog Ofsted who awarded it a Good grading across the board.

PHX, which has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Morecambe, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, was awarded its rating across all key areas in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and its adult learning programmes.

The report from the inspection praised PHX saying:

“Learners are motivated and keen to learn. They benefit from calm and respectful learning environments that help many learners to overcome their previous fears of education and barriers to learning.

“Learners grow swiftly in confidence. They develop skills beyond the requirements of their qualifications such as social interaction, communication and life skills.”

The report also references how PHX tutors use a range of effective strategies to help learners including question and answer techniques, worksheets and quick-fire questions and provide additional individual sessions to help learners to catch up if they struggle with topics or fall behind.

Briony Fawcett, manging director at PHX Training, said:

“This is the first full Ofsted inspection we have had across the organisation because of our Ofsted-regulated work so we’re thrilled to reach these standards across all of our offices.

“Our aim is to continually raise the bar in training for those who need it at all relevant levels to help fill the skills gaps and help our communities in which we operate.”

PHX Training is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need, having supported over 20,000 individuals and delivered over 11,000 qualifications.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills which regulates and inspects organisations to achieve excellence in the care of children and young people, and in education and skills for learners of all ages.