PHX Training’s programme opens up new horizons

A new programme from leading North West training specialist PHX Training aims to open up employment opportunities for those who are 25 years-old and over.

The Move Forward programme offers funded support to help empower residents looking to gain future employment, and provides access to opportunities to support individuals to move forward in their journey to work.

It will link the individual participants to job seeking support, volunteering and workplace opportunities and free training including maths, English for speakers of other languages and digital skills. It also offers free lifestyle activities to boost the confidence and wellbeing of participants.

PHX Training partnered with Selnet and charity Active Lancashire to support the delivery of the programme, which received £180,000 funding from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund last October. The current contract will run until April 2025.

The roll-out of the scheme in Pendle follows a similar exercise in Preston where PHX Training recently ran the programme with great success, helping 25 individuals.

Briony Fawcett, manging director at PHX Training said:

“We are already seeing the benefits of working with adults in this programme and now those in Pendle who are relevant can start to benefit.

“Far too often, those 25 and over are overlooked but we want to break down barriers and help them find opportunities that lead towards future employment. Our collaboration with Move Forward is a commitment to help individuals in Pendle reach their full potential.”

PHX Training is a leading training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.