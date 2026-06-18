Pioneer House becomes first specialist school in the North West to achieve CyberFirst recognition

Pioneer House High School in Wythenshawe is the first specialist school in the North West to achieve CyberFirst recognition, highlighting how inclusive digital education can help more young people access opportunities within Greater Manchester’s growing technology sector.

Backed by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, and delivered in the North West by IN4 Group, the CyberFirst programme gives young people hands-on experiences with cyber, AI and digital technologies through industry-informed activities.

IN4 delivers the programme in partnership with leading employers, including KPMG UK, Northrop Grumman, CGI, QinetiQ, PA Consulting, Energus, Roke and BT.

As CyberFirst prepares to transition into TechFirst, a new programme led by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), Pioneer House’s achievement also reflects the work taking place across Greater Manchester to widen access to digital learning.

Since 2022, thousands of young people across the region have taken part in CyberFirst Days at IN4’s headquarters at HOST, the Home of Skills & Technology in MediaCity, alongside sessions in schools, colleges, universities and workplaces. Students have also participated in larger-scale CyberFirst MEGA events delivered in partnership with Manchester United Foundation at Old Trafford and Hotel Football.

With 39 CyberFirst schools and colleges across the North West, 12 of which are across Greater Manchester, including six within Manchester, this reflects a growing commitment to strengthening digital education.

One school leading this work for special education provision is Pioneer House High School, a specialist school for students aged 11–19 with significant learning difficulties, where digital learning forms part of a wider personalised approach to education and student development.

Pioneer House first engaged with CyberFirst in 2023 and since then, students have participated in a range of experiences, including CyberFirst Days, CyberFirst MEGA events and a digital festival delivered at the school.

This long-term engagement has helped embed technology and cyber awareness more widely across school life, supporting students to build confidence, independence and transferable skills.

Pioneer House achieved CyberFirst Silver recognition, reflecting the school’s commitment to creating meaningful digital opportunities for young people.

In 2025, Kiya Dunn, former Head of Digital Skills at Pioneer House and an ongoing advocate for inclusive digital education, was recognised as the CyberFirst North West Teacher of the Year for her commitment to supporting young people with special educational needs to access digital experiences and future opportunities.

Lauren Monks, Director of CyberFirst and MEGA Hubs at IN4 Group, said:

“Pioneer House demonstrates what can happen when young people are given real opportunities to explore technology in ways that work for them. Through CyberFirst, we’ve seen firsthand how inclusive approaches can build confidence, unlock interests and help young people see pathways they may not have considered before.

“The tech industry’s growing recognition of the strengths neurodivergent people bring makes that access more important than ever. As CyberFirst moves into its next chapter, its focus on inclusion and opportunity continues to inspire initiatives such as MEGA Hubs, ensuring more young people across Greater Manchester explore careers in technology.”

Adele Cox, Headteacher at Pioneer House High School, added:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive CyberFirst recognition, a fantastic achievement that reflects the hard work of our students, staff and the wonderful partnership we’ve built with IN4 Group.

“At Pioneer House, inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, and this award is a brilliant reminder that our young people can and do thrive when given the right opportunities. We couldn’t be more proud.”