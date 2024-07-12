Plans to secure the future of a Weybridge College approved

Plans to secure the future of a Surrey college and usher in a new lease of life for the site’s grounds and buildings have been given the green light.

Elmbridge Borough Council has backed the proposals by Brooklands College and Cala Homes to redevelop and refurbish parts of the Weybridge campus and in addition, develop some of the land for 320 residential properties.

The residential element of the scheme will include 128 affordable homes, contributing towards meeting local housing needs.

A new college building providing specialist SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) accommodation is planned, together with a new sports hall, gym and community hub within the 27-hectare Green Belt site, as part of a multi-million-pound development project.

Several of the college’s existing buildings will be refurbished, while the future of the site’s Grade II listed mansion building will be secured with proposals for restoration work that will see improvements to the historic gardens, enhancing the overall setting of the property.

The provision of new publicly accessible woodland, open spaces, landscaping, pedestrian and cycle routes is also on the cards, including, the delivery of a significant local biodiversity net gain.

Planning and listed building consent has been secured by national planning and development consultancy Lichfields, which has acted on behalf of Brooklands College and Cala Homes.

The London office has been instrumental in preparing and securing a ‘Very Special Circumstances’ case to outweigh the harm to the Green Belt. Crucially, the local authority planning officers’ report confirmed that the development project was in accordance with Elmbridge’s Development Plan and national policy, when considered as a whole.

Providing services that included coordinating an Environmental Impact Assessment, Lichfields’ London office Senior Director Neil Goldsmith, said consent is vital to secure the future of the campus as a long-term educational asset for Weybridge.

He added:

“We have worked closely with the Council Officers and all stakeholders to deliver success for this major project in a Green Belt location. It is very pleasing for Lichfields to be part of such an exciting and rewarding project that will leave a long-lasting legacy.

“Redevelopment and refurbishment work can now move ahead, playing a key role in unlocking a new chapter for this key site and securing its future place as a viable and attractive education facility hub, which will be used and enjoyed by thousands of people for years to come.”

Zahra Waters, Planning Manager at Cala Homes said:

“ We are delighted to have worked in partnership with Brooklands College to secure the redevelopment of the College and the provision of 320 homes, including the delivery of 128 affordable homes.”

She expressed gratitude for “the project team’s effort, in securing the College’s future and facilitating the delivery of high-quality homes in the area”.