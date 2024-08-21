Policy Review for 16-18 Provision and NEET Challenges

For the past few months the Northern Skills Network has been leading a research workstream, reviewing the NEET challenges and growth across the North of England and lack of provision to meet need.

We are today, launching our NEET policy review findings, and recommendations for immediate improvement and remedial action.

With rising population figures of 16-18 years olds, growing numbers of Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) figures and reducing numbers of young people being able to access their legal entitlement to education, now is the time to address a policy that is not fit for purpose and highlight the areas that need immediate attention.

By completing this research and policy review into the NEET issues across key cities and towns in the North of England, we aim to provide insight into understanding the consequences of not addressing this issue, plus identification of the barriers to access and inclusion, policy mismatch between national and local activity, lack of growth and support for new or hyper-local provision and opportunities to explore solutions.

As regional provider networks we are inherently aware, on a daily basis, of the growing need for action to address and remedy the issues relating to NEET young people and the provision that is meant to be their legal entitlement to education up to their 18th birthday, and we are calling for the Government to place this as a priority focus, engaging with us and our members on implementing our recommendations.

Alex Miles, Co-Chair of NSN,

This research & review is critically important, and has been woefully under reported or supported for too long. We strongly believe that without immediate action, young people across the North of England are going to become further disengaged, and under-supported to ensure they can enter the labour market and succeed in their lives. The current system is failing our young people, putting additional pressure on an already stretched FE provider base and lacks inclusion, access and suitability that meets local need, and quite frankly it is unlawful.