Politics Pathway: Former Cambria Student Joins Westminster Think Tank

From Flint to the frontlines of UK politics, a former Coleg Cambria student has taken on a leading role at a respected London-based think tank.

Matthew Barnes, originally from Flint and now based in the capital, began his academic journey at the Deeside Sixth Form Centre, where he studied A Levels in Government and Politics, Media Studies, English Language, and the Welsh Baccalaureate.

Now 23, Matthew has gone from strength to strength, recently completing a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Sheffield, where he also earned a BA in International Relations and Politics. His academic excellence was recognised with the prestigious Dan Walker Journalism Scholarship and the award for Best Overall Performance in his postgraduate programme.

Currently working as a media and communications officer, Matthew’s journey into the political sphere began during his time at Coleg Cambria—a period he describes as instrumental in shaping his future.

“My time at Cambria was fantastic,” he said. “From day one, I was treated like an adult and supported by brilliant tutors who encouraged me to push myself. “It was a leap of faith to study A Level Politics without any background, but it opened the door to the career I’m in now – working alongside MPs, peers and journalists in Westminster.”

Matthew also completed his Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award while at college and paid special tribute to Jo Jones, his Government and Politics tutor, for her unwavering support.

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, praised his achievements:

“We’re incredibly proud of Matthew and all he has achieved so early in his career. “It’s always inspiring to see our alumni thrive in such competitive and influential fields. We wish Matthew continued success in Westminster and beyond.”

Reflecting on his journey so far, Matthew offered a few words of encouragement to today’s students:

“Trust your instincts, pursue your interests, and never underestimate where passion and perseverance can take you.”

