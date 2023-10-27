Portal Training: The first provider in Wales to achieve double gold!

Portal, a dynamic and innovative bilingual training provider in Wales, is proud to announce it’s been awarded Investors in People (IIP) We invest in people gold accreditation. This significant milestone distinguishes Portal as the very first training provider in Wales to hold both We invest in people and We invest in wellbeing, gold accreditations.

Founded in 2010, Portal is an experienced and established bilingual training provider, supporting organisations in developing the leadership and management as well as coaching and mentoring capacity of their workforce. It aims to help raise achievement and improve performance among professionals working in the education, business, sport and charity sectors.

Achieving Investors in People Gold represents Portal’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a supportive and people-centric work environment. It underscores the organisation’s strong belief in the value of its employees and its ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive, motivating, and engaging workplace.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, extended his congratulations to Portal, highlighting the exceptional nature of this achievement:

“We’d like to congratulate Portal. Gold accreditation on We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation and places Portal in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Portal previously held We invest in people standard accreditation, before adding We invest in wellbeing gold and winning the IIP Small Business of the Year Award in 2021. With this latest achievement, Portal reaffirms its ongoing commitment to investing in its workforce and nurturing a healthy and positive workplace culture.

Gwawr Booth, Managing Director of Portal Training, expressed her delight and pride in this latest accomplishment, saying:

“We are truly honoured to be recognised as the first training provider in Wales to attain both IIP Gold accreditations. This achievement is very much to the credit of the team. They are at the heart of all our achievements and success. The warmth within the company is due to the whole team adhering to our core values and looking after each other. We, as Directors, cannot thank them enough for their continued dedication to Portal”.

Sarah Heenan, People and Development Manager at Portal, added:

“We are absolutely thrilled as an SME in the field of work-based learning to be awarded gold status accreditation by Investors in People. At Portal, we’re not just a team; we’re a family. Our board of Directors are deeply committed to maintaining this ‘family feel’, ensuring all staff are happy, engaged and have the right work-life balance. With most of us spending a tremendous number of hours at work in our lifetime, we must continue to embrace People and Development standards such as IIP to ensure we never become complacent and continue to make Portal a great place to work”.

As Portal celebrates this latest achievement, it’s excited for the journey ahead, with an inspirational team that will play a vital role in shaping the organisation’s future.

Pictured:

Left to right back row: Janice Hart, Director of Quality and Clare Jeffries, Director of Operations

Left to right front row: Sarah Heenan, People & Development Manager and Gwawr Booth, Managing Director.

