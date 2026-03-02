Portland Charity Celebrates Sherwood Forest Day With Historic Plaque Unveiling

Portland Charity joined in with eleven other community organisations across Nottinghamshire, to mark the celebration of Sherwood Forest Day on 20th February 2026. The event recognises the forest’s rich history, cultural significance and natural beauty, as well as bringing together students, citizens, staff and special guests to celebrate the campus’ historic connection to Sherwood Forest.

The event was organised in partnership with Sherwood Forest Trust, Sherwood Forest Day marks the birthday of Major Hayman Rooke, an important historical figure who helped document and preserve the forest’s 650-year heritage.

Born in 1724, Major Rooke retired from the army and came to live here in Sherwood Forest at Mansfield Woodhouse. He became an antiquarian, an archaeologist and something of an expert on the ancient oaks of Sherwood Forest. He recorded and drew many of the great oaks and became forever associated with the Major Oak.

The day included a reading of the official proclamation by special guests from The Sherwood Outlaws, who attended in costume as Friar Tuck and Will Scarlet. This was followed by the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking the campus as part of the historic Sherwood Forest area.

The celebration included an art exhibition featuring work by citizens and students from Day Services and Pollyteach, alongside an interactive art table where guests, citizens and staff could contribute their own creations.

Guests also had the opportunity to meet and take photos with the special guests while enjoying refreshments.

The day concluded with a campus tour led by the Woodland Adventure Zone team, where Friar Tuck and Will Scarlet got to take part in an archery session.

Mark Dale, CEO of Portland Charity said

“Inspired by the story of Robin Hood and the traditions of Sherwood Forest, taking part in this celebration reflects our mission to support people who may be seen as less advantaged by providing opportunities to develop skills, grow in confidence and improve their quality of life.”

Friar Tuck read the Sherwood Forest Day Proclamation,

“To all you good people and citizens of historic Sherwood Forest – Greetings.

“We do proudly proclaim this 20th day of February to be Sherwood Forest Day.

“On this day, we salute Major Hayman Rooke – soldier, antiquarian, archaeologist, and early environmentalist – who cherished the great oaks of Sherwood and whose name is now forever linked to the Major Oak.

“We mark this day, the anniversary of his birth in 1723, in honour of his contribution to our Forest. We are highly resolved to celebrate and recognise Sherwood Forest as a national treasure – an environment, culture, and heritage asset of the highest importance.

“We are further resolved to preserve, protect, and promote Sherwood Forest for the benefit of all who live, work, and visit here, and for generations yet to come. Long live Sherwood Forest”