Portland Charity CEO Recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

Portland Charity Chief Executive Officer Dr Mark Dale has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours, in recognition of his services to Further Education.

Mark has dedicated nearly 40 years to providing accessible education and opportunities for adults and young people with disabilities.

Since joining Portland College in 2006 as Principal, Mark has led the organisation through significant change, from a ‘Satisfactory’ graded education provider with dated facilities, into a nationally renowned charity and Ofsted Outstanding College that transforms the lives of hundreds of people with disabilities each year.

As well as significantly increasing the number of beneficiaries through a range of education, care, employment and mental health programmes, Mark has transformed the college estate into a modern and innovative campus with state-of-the-art facilities, and multiple hubs around the county.

The transformation Mark demonstrated with Portland Charity is consistent with his earlier career at the University of Nottingham which spanned 18 years, where he created the first Disability Support Centre in a Russell Group university and pioneered open access courses benefitting hundreds of adult students. Mark’s dedication and skill were recognised by the prestigious Lord Dearing Award.

Throughout his career, Mark has freely volunteered his time and expertise to the wider sector, serving on several charity boards and being elected Vice Chair of Natspec, helping to guide all specialist colleges through the challenging 2010s facing radical reductions in income and navigating new legislation.

Mark continues to support Nottinghamshire County Council with its reforms of the Special Education Needs & Disability system and is a Governor for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Chair of Mansfield Woodhouse Millennium Green Trust.

Outside of work Mark enjoys family life in Nottingham with his wife Elaine and his children, Jessica, Bridget, Oscar and Aneirin.

Dr Dawn Green, Chair of Governors at Portland Charity added

“For many years Mark has made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of so many people and their families. His knowledge, kindness, and unwavering commitment has not only supported learners directly and grown Portland into the wonderful place it is today, but also helped shape the wider landscape of specialist education, driving meaningful change in practice and improving opportunities across the sector.

“On a personal level, Mark has inspired and supported countless colleagues along the way, always leading with compassion and integrity. His influence and legacy are profound, and this recognition is a truly fitting tribute to everything Mark has achieved. I and everyone from Portland offer our congratulations to Mark for this much deserved award.”

Mark commented

“I feel very privileged to receive this Honour in my 20th anniversary year at Portland Charity. For me and many who are involved with Portland it is more than a job or an education course, it is practically a way of life. Our wonderful staff, volunteers, learners, residents and their parents and carers all work together to make the world a more inclusive place. To me this Honour feels like something we have achieved together, not mine alone.”