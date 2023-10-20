PORTSMOUTH CITY COUNCIL SUPPORTS HSDC’S CREATIVE ENTERPRISE STUDENTS

HSDC is delighted to have partnered with Portsmouth City Council, who will be supporting this year’s Creative Enterprise UAL Level 4 Diploma class by giving each student a financial contribution to further support the launch of their individual businesses.

The Creative Enterprise course which runs for one academic year, is an excellent springboard for individuals who are looking to establish themselves as artists and enables them to further develop their skillset in order to build their portfolio and later sell their products or designs.

With the support from Portsmouth City Council, HSDC students will now be able to invest in their creative ideas in addition to further connecting with industry professionals and following in the footsteps of other successful local businesses and projects which include My Dog Sighs, Southsea Play Cafe and Strong Island Clothing Co.

Paul Parsons, who teaches Creative Enterprise at HSDC South Downs, said:

“This is incredible news for our young artists. Our students are trying to turn their art passions into a business and now they will be able to invest this financial support from the Portsmouth City Council into their creative dreams.

They can purchase clothing for a t-shirt business, help pay for the first run of an illustrated children’s book, or purchase equipment to help them achieve their desired outcomes.

I’m delighted that Portsmouth City Council will be supporting our talented students and helping them grow their Enterprise.”

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for economic development added:

“This is about giving young people a first step up and aligning our business support programme closely to develop talented entrepreneurs. I can’t wait to see what the students deliver. It really is a very exciting prospect for our local economy.”

The funding will be given to the students ahead of their final collection launches, which begin in January 2024. The final products and designs will be showcased at local markets including Portsmouth’s ‘We Create Market’ and HSDC’s annual ‘Not Yet on The High Street’ pop-up market in the summer term.

