Micro Focus launches Degree Apprenticeship Programme with University Centre Newbury

Recruits gain real world experience whilst earning a salary and studying

Newbury, Berkshire – 17 August 2022 – University Centre Newbury (UCN) is delighted to confirm a long-term collaboration with Micro Focus, one of the world’s largest enterprise software providers, delivering the mission-critical software that keeps the digital world running. Headquartered in Newbury, the company has launched its paid degree apprenticeship programme whereby it will hire 10 new general business recruits – and fund their training over four years at University Centre Newbury. The recruits will graduate with a Chartered Manager degree.

Apprenticeships combine on-the-job training and experience with study towards a nationally recognised qualification. In these new roles, recruits will work with the Micro Focus team to develop skills and understanding of the business. They will also receive training at University Centre Newbury to gain a deeper understanding of business practices and work towards the Chartered Manager degree qualification that will support their career development.

Jo Houghton, Director of Business and Partnerships, University Centre Newbury, said: “We are delighted to support Micro Focus in developing their staff to management level with the Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship.”

“What makes this an outstanding opportunity is that Micro Focus will ensure that their apprentices gain working experience across a range of departments in the organisation such as finance, marketing and HR, enabling a strong link between the theory and practical application of the course.”

Said Sarah Atkinson, Director, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) at Micro Focus: “Technology is an exciting and fast paced industry that can deliver meaningful, long-lasting impact to society. We power billions of transactions and millions of business-critical functions in industries in which getting IT right matters. This is an exciting opportunity to get a fully rounded view of the business as each recruit will have the opportunity to spend time in a number of departments such as HR, Finance, Legal and IT.”

Recruits will have the opportunity to build their career development while making a positive difference in their communities by taking part in the Micro Focus ‘Make a Difference’ volunteer program, where they can take up to four days a year to volunteer for causes and charities of their choosing.

At Micro Focus, the heart of Micro Focus’ success is its people. The company is differentiated by the calibre and respect of its diverse team to bring software solutions to life. That’s why Micro Focus has brought together a diverse community of people who respect each other and work together to deliver excellence. Moving to a low-carbon business is a key priority for Micro Focus. As part of Micro Focus INSPIRE, our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, the Group is committed to achieve Net Zero emissions in our UK operations by 2050.

These roles would suit anyone looking to build a career in commercial areas such as business administration, finance, HR or marketing.

