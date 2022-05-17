Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Music Students at City of Oxford College Perform for Mental Health Awareness

Activate Learning May 17, 2022
0 Comments
Music Students at City of Oxford College Perform for Mental Health Awareness
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

Music Performance and Production students at City of Oxford College cranked up the volume to take part in a pop-up gig on campus to mark the culmination of Activate Learning’s Mental Health Awareness Week events.

Between 9 and 13 May, students and staff at Activate Learning took part in a variety of events as part of the annual awareness week.

The City of Oxford College rounded off the week of events with an open-air gig on campus on Friday 13 May to showcase what the music students have been working on. A variety of bands and solo artists performed different genres of music, featuring many original songs.

Nick Reiber Hodgson, music teacher at the college, shared his thoughts on the success of the event:

“I’m extremely proud of our students who always express creativity and animated and engaging performances.”

“The atmosphere in the department is extremely supportive and we encourage the students to express themselves both creatively in their song writing and musicianship but also physically with their image and identity and stage movement,” Nick said.

Both staff and students in the music department were enthusiastic to take part and show their support for mental health awareness week.

“When I was contacted to invite the music students to perform there was absolutely no hesitation whatsoever, as numerous students and staff have suffered from mental health issues, therefore having an opportunity to support the event was gladly accepted,” Nick shared.

The Head of Campus at City of Oxford College, Mat Sentence, also spoke out about the events taking place last week: “Mental Health Awareness Week was such a success at our Oxford Campuses with so many varied and engaging activities.”

Mat further praised the efforts of the college:

“It’s events like these that raise awareness and bring to the forefront of our minds, the importance of sharing, supporting and being here for one another. This week, we saw students and staff come together and remind each other the values of being part of a very special college community.”

Discover more about the courses we offer on our Performing and Production Arts pathway

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Topics: , , ,
Activate Learning

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this