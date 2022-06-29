National Institute of Teaching and Education praised by Ofsted

Ofsted has today (Wednesday 29th June, 2022) published its report following an inspection of the National Institute of Teaching and Education (NITE) in May 2022, rating it ‘Good’ in all areas. The report is yet further endorsement of NITE, which was just one of a third of Initial Teacher Training (ITT) providers to secure re-accreditation in a new government process last month.

Senior leaders and staff welcomed the independent recognition of the ambition, expertise, innovation and flexibility of their offer, making it easier for aspiring teachers and those looking to develop their careers to access high quality training.

Founded in 2019, NITE offers a range of flexible routes into teaching across the country, including the postgraduate teaching apprenticeship, school direct, employment-based and tuition-fee models. It also provides a range of continuing professional development programmes for teachers and a number of online and blended Masters-level courses for current and aspiring school leaders.

The report celebrates the many successes that leaders and staff have achieved, including:

The report comments that NITE has forged close working relationships with its collaborating schools. These relationships are supported by close links between NITE and in-school mentors. In-school mentors spoke positively to Ofsted about the clear and open lines of communication with the university.

According to the report, trainees spoke very positively about the quality and usefulness of training about teaching pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). They also valued the safeguarding training that is delivered at the start of every programme.

Ofsted stated that the leaders’ vision for primary education training was ambitious and that there was a strong desire to continue to develop.

The secondary training curriculum, which is delivered through a blend of online and in-school learning, was seen as ambitious and demanding.

The continuous development of courses by senior leaders was praised by Ofsted. Inspectors stated that leaders routinely review the effectiveness of the courses on offer. As part of this process, trainees’ feedback is routinely sought. As a result, senior leaders are able to develop and improve courses where necessary in a prompt manner.

Ofsted commended the leadership at NITE, stating that leaders have woven up-to-date and relevant research throughout the curriculum. On top of this, it was also reported that leaders make appropriate checks to ensure trainees receive good quality in-school mentoring.

Geraint Jones, Executive Director and Associate-Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Teaching and Education, said:

“I am delighted that the report recognises and celebrates the many successes that the National Institute has achieved. We passionately believe in the importance of training teachers to the highest standard possible. It is an incredibly rewarding career and as this report shows, our model, which combines quality and flexibility, is doing excellent work in attracting more teachers into the profession and training them really well.”

Published in