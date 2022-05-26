Reading College plants commemorative tree to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Reading College planted a commemorative tree on Tuesday 24 May in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Michael Penny, Head Chaplain for Activate Learning, joined Charlotte Morgan, Head of Campus – Student Experience at Reading College, and Foundation and Supported Studies students to take part in the tree planting to mark the special occasion and its upcoming celebrations.

Accompanied by students from the King’s Road campus, Michael Penny gave a speech to reflect on this historic event before students planted the tree.

The students involved in the planting are part of the Reading College Green Team, who help with gardening activities and litter picking around the college as part of the sustainability efforts.

Gary Headland, Chief Executive Officer at Activate Learning, said: “It has been wonderful to come together as a college community, with the wider community we are part of, to mark this incredibly special occasion and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“This is but a small token of our appreciation and respect for everything Her Majesty has done for the people of this country in her time as monarch, but one that I hope will be enjoyed by many generations to come.”

Located at the front of the college, the Prunus Fukubana tree will soon be embellished with a plaque in honour of Her Majesty and the celebrations.

The tree marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne and the beginning of celebrations across the Activate Learning group.

Charlotte Morgan, Head of Campus – Student Experience at Reading College, Activate Learning, said “We are really proud to be planting a tree to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee because as a college we pride ourselves on celebrating current events and being an active member of our community.

“Earlier this year, four of our Lifeskills students planted four trees for The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) which inspired Activate Learning to plant a tree at each of our campuses.

“We strive for sustainability as one of our organisation’s key drivers, and we hope that this tree will support wildlife and the environment.

“Thank you to our Head Chaplain, Michael Penny, and our Lifeskills students, who took part in the tree planting and to all staff and students who attended the ceremony.”

Activate Learning is committed to championing ongoing sustainability, as illustrated within the group’s Strategic Plan, Empowering Learning.

The group continues to work on projects that drive sustainability and meets the needs of their local communities.

This includes introducing EV charging points and cycle programmes on campus, alongside environmental mindfulness throughout their curriculum.

